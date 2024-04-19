 Skip navigation
Dave Burns Download

Dave Burns

Pit Reporter, NASCAR on NBC

Dave Burns serves as a pit reporter for NBC Sports Group’s NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series coverage and regular contributor to NBCSN’S NASCAR America. Burns also works as a race announcer during select NASCAR Xfinity Series races.

Burns has more than 25 years of motorsports experience, having covered everything from NASCAR to Le Mans. Burns’ on-air career began as a hobby, announcing American Speed Association stock car races. Radio and television roles with the ASA led to his first NASCAR coverage of their truck series on ESPN, before joining NBC Sports’ as a NASCAR pit road reporters in 2001. His success in that role contributed to NBC Sports’ Outstanding Live Sports Series Emmy Award for NASCAR coverage in 2006. Most recently Burns reported and announced for ESPN’s NASCAR Cup coverage.

Burns lives in Charlotte, N.C., with his wife and daughter.