2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Paris Paralympics
Premier League
NFL
Horse Racing
Rotoworld

Latest Releases

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
ParisOlympicNews.jpg
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Pressbox - ParisFrame1920x1080.png
NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS “BY THE NUMBERS”

2024 Paris Olympics

Paris Logo - Press Box.png
BONJOUR, PARIS! NBCUNIVERSAL OLYMPIC COMMENTATORS GET READY FOR ASSIGNMENTS OF A LIFETIME
ParisOlympicNews.jpg
NBCUNIVERSAL NEWS GROUP TO PROVIDE EXTENSIVE NEWS COVERAGE OF THE OLYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024
Pressbox - ParisFrame1920x1080.png
NBCUNIVERSAL’S PARIS OLYMPICS “BY THE NUMBERS”

Premier League

PL Press Box.png
ONE MONTH TO 2024-25 PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON KICKOFF ACROSS PLATFORMS OF NBCUNIVERSAL, WITH NBC SPORTS’ STUDIO TEAM ON-SITE IN U.K.
23-24 PL Viewership.png
NBCUNIVERSAL POSTS MOST WATCHED PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON EVER IN U.S. WITH COVERAGE ACROSS NBC, PEACOCK, AND USA NETWORK
PL MW 38 Sked Press Box.png
COMMENTATORS FOR PREMIER LEAGUE “CHAMPIONSHIP SUNDAY” MATCHES LIVE ON PEACOCK & NETWORKS OF NBCUNIVERSAL THIS SUN., MAY 19 AT 11 A.M. ET
Dawn Harper-Nelson (Olympics)

Track & Field Analyst

Dawn Harper-Nelson makes her debut with NBCUniversal as an analyst for its track and field coverage at the Paris Olympics.

Harper-Nelson won Olympic gold at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing in the women’s 100 meter hurdles event and followed that performance by earning silver in the same event in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Harper-Nelson is also a two-time medalist in the women’s 100 meter hurdles at the World Championships, earning bronze in 2011 and silver in 2017.

Harper-Nelson is a native of East St. Louis, Ill., the same hometown as American track and field legend and six-time Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee, and has been trained by her husband, Bob Kersee, throughout her career.