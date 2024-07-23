Dawn Harper-Nelson (Olympics)

Dawn Harper-Nelson makes her debut with NBCUniversal as an analyst for its track and field coverage at the Paris Olympics.

Harper-Nelson won Olympic gold at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing in the women’s 100 meter hurdles event and followed that performance by earning silver in the same event in the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Harper-Nelson is also a two-time medalist in the women’s 100 meter hurdles at the World Championships, earning bronze in 2011 and silver in 2017.

Harper-Nelson is a native of East St. Louis, Ill., the same hometown as American track and field legend and six-time Olympic medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee, and has been trained by her husband, Bob Kersee, throughout her career.