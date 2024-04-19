Jeff Burton serves as an analyst for NBC Sports’ NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series racing coverage, working alongside race announcer Rick Allen and fellow analysts Steve Letarte and Dale Earnhardt Jr. In addition, Burton regularly contributes to NASCAR America as an in-studio analyst and from NBC Sports’ “Burton’s Garage” located near many of the sport’s race teams in Concord, NC.

In 2013, Burton became just the sixth driver to earn his 1,000th NASCAR career start. Named NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year in 1994, he captured 21 NASCAR Cup Series victories and 27 Xfinity Series wins throughout his racing career.

Regarded as a trusted advocate for the sport, Burton has worked closely with NASCAR on numerous safety issues and programs, including the creation of safer seats, track walls, cockpits, helmets, uniforms and HANS devices. Commonly sought out for his perspectives on various issues affecting NASCAR, Burton has been dubbed “The Mayor” by fans, competitors and media. Burton’s daughter, Paige, is a competitive equestrian and his son, Harrison, is currently following in his father’s footsteps, competing in the NASCAR Cup Series.