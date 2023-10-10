How to watch 2023 Rugby World Cup Knockout Stage: Live stream info, knockout schedule

With the pool stage coming to its end, the knockout stage is the next step to crowning a 2023 Rugby World Cup winner. The quarterfinals take place this weekend, with every knockout stage match being streamed live on Peacock from Saturday, Oct. 14 at 11 a.m. through the final on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. ET. In addition to being streamed on Peacock, the final on Oct. 28 will also be aired on CNBC.

On Saturday, Wales will take on Argentina at 11 a.m. and powerhouses Ireland and New Zealand will clash at 3 p.m.

The quarterfinals action continues Sunday, Oct. 15, as England takes on Fiji at 11 a.m. and France squares off against South Africa at 3 p.m.

New Zealand’s All Blacks and South Africa’s Springbrooks will each be competing to win their fourth respective gold medal. New Zealand won the inaugural event in 1987, plus back-to-back titles in 2011 and 2015 while South Africa won in 1995, 2007 and 2019. Meanwhile, three-time runner-up France is hoping to ride home-crowd advantage to its first ever Webb Ellis Cup.

NBC Sports’ coverage will include a former Team USA great in Dan Lyle, the captain of the 1999 team and member of the 2003 squad, who will serve as a studio analyst alongside Alex Corbisiero, who played for Team England in 2011.

Full 2023 Rugby World Cup schedule:

Sat., Oct. 14 Wales v. Argentina 11 a.m. Peacock Sat., Oct. 14 Wales v. Argentina 1 p.m. NBC* Sat., Oct. 14 Ireland v. New Zealand 3 p.m. Peacock Sun., Oct. 15 England v. Fiji 11 a.m. Peacock Sun., Oct. 15 England v. Fiji Noon NBC* Sun., Oct. 15 France v. South Africa 3 p.m. Peacock Fri., Oct. 20 Semifinal 3 p.m. Peacock Sat., Oct. 21 Semifinal 3 p.m. Peacock Fri., Oct. 27 Third Place Match 3 p.m. Peacock Sat., Oct. 28 Final 3 p.m. Peacock, CNBC Sun., Oct. 29 Final Noon NBC*

* Encore

What devices can I watch Peacock on?

