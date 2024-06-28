Saturday’s Motocross 2024 Round 5 in Southwick: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
Jett Lawrence carries a three-moto winning streak into The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts, and will regain the red plate if he makes up eight points on his brother Hunter Lawrence and six on Chase Sexton. Those riders have top-five streaks and will keep Jett in sight.
The off-week between High Point and Southwick gave Jett ample time to heal from his hard crash in the Hangtown Motocross Classic, which was the worst possible news for the competition.
Aaron Plessinger, Jason Anderson, and Justin Cooper have also stood on the podium during motos and are tired of hearing about the Big Three.
Southwick by the Numbers
In the 250 division, Haiden Deegan expects to keep his perfect record of first- or second-place finishes alive. He faces new competition from Ty Masterpool, who earned his first Pro Motocross overall victory last week, and Max Anstie on his new Star Yamaha bike.
Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 5 of the 2024 Motocross season in Southwick:
(All times are ET)
BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Motocross Round 5 at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts, will begin live Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App. The program will re-air on CNBC at 2 a.m. Monday.
All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.
Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.
ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division
EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):
Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Motocross race:
Qualification
8:00 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
8:20 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
8:50 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
9:10 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)
9:40 a.m.: 250 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
9:45 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
10:05 a.m.: 250 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
10:10 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
10:30 a.m.: 450 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
10:35 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed
10:55 a.m.: 450 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes
11:00 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
Race program
11:45 a.m.: 250 Consolation Race
12:00 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race
1:11 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1
2:10 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1
2:45 p.m.: Halftime
3:22 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2
4:22 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2
