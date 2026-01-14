 Skip navigation
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
Bills vs. Broncos prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Divisional Round game
Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Bailey Maupin scores 19 and No. 17 Texas Tech women beat Houston 71-59 for 19th straight win
NCAA Basketball: Connecticut at Seton Hall
Reed and Demary power No. 3 UConn to a 69-64 win over No. 25 Seton Hall in a Big East clash

nbc_pft_gregromanconvo_260114.jpg
LAC need ‘supportive system’ after firing Roman
nbc_pft_patulloromanfired_260114.jpg
Eagles fire Patullo after offensive struggles
nbc_pft_rodgerslafleur_260114.jpg
LaFleur ‘speechless’ after Rodgers’ comments

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
