How to watch Mavs vs. Knicks: TV/live stream info, preview for MLK Day quadruple header on NBC and Peacock

Today’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day quadruple header features several exciting matchups. First, at 1:00 P.M. ET, its the Milwaukee Bucks vs Atlanta Hawks. Then at 3:00 p.m. ET, the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. At 5 p.m. ET, the Dallas Mavericks battle against the New York Knicks, followed by the Boston Celtics vs the East-leading Detroit Pistons at 8:00 p.m. ET.

See below for additional information on how to watch the Mavs v Knicks game and all of the NBA action on NBC and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Mavericks Storylines:

The Mavs beat the Utah Jazz 138-120 on Saturday night, headlined by three 20-plus point scorers. Klay Thompson led the way for Dallas with a team-high 23 points, sinking six 3-pointers, all off the bench. Brandon Williams got the start and recorded 22 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists. Max Christie finished with 22 points.

Despite recent team injuries, Dallas has won its last two games, and are 3-2 in its last five contests.

Rookie forward Cooper Flagg, averaging 18.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on the season, is questionable after missing the last two games with a left ankle sprain.

Dallas is 17-26, currently in 12th place in the Western Conference, only 2 games behind the 10th-placed Memphis Grizzles.

Knicks Storylines:

The Knicks lost to the Phoenix Suns 106-96 on Saturday night. Karl-Anthony Towns and Miles McBride each scored 23 points in the loss. Towns also finished with 11 rebounds.

Guard Jalen Brunson, ninth in the league in scoring (28.2 ppg), is questionable after missing the last two contests with a right ankle sprain.

New York has gone 2-8 in its last 10 games, and is currently on a three-game losing streak.

Tonight’s game is the second meeting between the Mavs and Knicks this season. New York won the first contest back on November 19, 2025, 113-111.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks:

When: Tonight, Monday, January 19

Tonight, Monday, January 19 Where: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock and NBC

Peacock and NBC TV Channel: NBC

2026 MLK Day NBA Schedule (NBC and Peacock)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks (1 p.m. ET on Peacock)

OKC Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock)

Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks (5 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock)

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons (8 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock)

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock:

Peacock NBA Monday will stream up to three Monday night games each week throughout the regular season. Coast 2 Coast Tuesday presents doubleheaders on Tuesday nights throughout the regular season on NBC and Peacock. On most Tuesdays, an 8 p.m. ET game will be on NBC stations in the Eastern and Central time zones, and an 8 p.m. PT game on NBC stations in the Pacific and often Mountain time zones.

Check local listings each week. Both games will stream live nationwide on Peacock. NBC Sports will launch Sunday Night Basketball across NBC and Peacock on Feb. 1, 2026. For a full schedule of the NBA on NBC and Peacock, click here.

NBA on NBC 2025-26 Schedule

Click here to see the full list of NBA games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

