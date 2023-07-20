USWNT vs Vietnam: How to watch Women’s World Cup, stream

The two-time defending world champions will begin their quest for an unprecedented three-peat, when the USWNT kicks off its 2023 Women’s World Cup campaign against Vietnam on Friday (9 pm ET).

Never before has a national team (men’s or women’s) hoisted the World Cup trophy at the conclusion of three successive tournaments. Twice now, a women’s national team has won back-to-back World Cups — Germany (2003 and 2007) and the USA (2015 and 2019). On the men’s side, Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962) have successfully defended their crown once each.

Vietnam, on the other hand, is one of eight sides making its Women’s World Cup debut down under, alongside Haiti, Morocco, Republic of Ireland, Panama, Philippines, Portugal and Zambia.

USWNT projected starting lineup

Naeher | Fox - Cook - Girma - Dunn | Sullivan - Horan - Sanchez | Smith - Morgan - Williams

How to watch USWNT vs Vietnam live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 9 pm ET, Friday

How to watch in English: Fox

How to watch en Español: Telemundo

USWNT schedule - 2023 Women’s World Cup group stage

vs Vietnam -- July 22, 9 pm ET -- Eden Park, Auckland

vs Netherlands -- July 27, 9 pm ET -- Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

vs Portugal -- Aug. 1, 7pm ET -- Eden Park, Auckland