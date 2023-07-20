 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S.-CHICAGO-NASCAR-RACE
He’s back: Shane van Gisbergen to run at Indy for Trackhouse Racing
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Seattle Regional-Louisville vs Iowa
Iowa Speedway names Caitlin Clark, Kirk Ferentz as IndyCar grand marshals
Minnesota Twins v Detroit Tigers
How to watch the San Diego Padres vs Detroit Tigers: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_angelreese_v4_230719.jpg
LSU’s Reese ‘doing it all’ with NIL initiatives
nbc_golf_lpgadowgreatlakesehl_230719.jpg
HL: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Round 1
nbc_golf_janeparkintv_230719.jpg
Park reflects on returning after nearly two years

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S.-CHICAGO-NASCAR-RACE
He’s back: Shane van Gisbergen to run at Indy for Trackhouse Racing
NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Seattle Regional-Louisville vs Iowa
Iowa Speedway names Caitlin Clark, Kirk Ferentz as IndyCar grand marshals
Minnesota Twins v Detroit Tigers
How to watch the San Diego Padres vs Detroit Tigers: TV/live stream info, full Sunday MLB game schedule

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_angelreese_v4_230719.jpg
LSU’s Reese ‘doing it all’ with NIL initiatives
nbc_golf_lpgadowgreatlakesehl_230719.jpg
HL: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Round 1
nbc_golf_janeparkintv_230719.jpg
Park reflects on returning after nearly two years

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

USWNT vs Vietnam: How to watch Women’s World Cup, stream

The USWNT’s quest for an unprecedented three-peat begins on Friday, against Women’s World Cup debutant Vietnam.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
Ranking favorites for 2023 Women's World Cup
July 18, 2023 01:17 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola analyze the talented field at the 2023 Women's World Cup and pick who they fancy to lift the trophy in Australia.

The two-time defending world champions will begin their quest for an unprecedented three-peat, when the USWNT kicks off its 2023 Women’s World Cup campaign against Vietnam on Friday (9 pm ET).

Never before has a national team (men’s or women’s) hoisted the World Cup trophy at the conclusion of three successive tournaments. Twice now, a women’s national team has won back-to-back World Cups — Germany (2003 and 2007) and the USA (2015 and 2019). On the men’s side, Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962) have successfully defended their crown once each.

Vietnam, on the other hand, is one of eight sides making its Women’s World Cup debut down under, alongside Haiti, Morocco, Republic of Ireland, Panama, Philippines, Portugal and Zambia.

USWNT projected starting lineup

Naeher | Fox - Cook - Girma - Dunn | Sullivan - Horan - Sanchez | Smith - Morgan - Williams

How to watch USWNT vs Vietnam live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 9 pm ET, Friday

How to watch in English: Fox

How to watch en Español: Telemundo

USWNT schedule - 2023 Women’s World Cup group stage

vs Vietnam -- July 22, 9 pm ET -- Eden Park, Auckland

vs Netherlands -- July 27, 9 pm ET -- Wellington Regional Stadium, Wellington

vs Portugal -- Aug. 1, 7pm ET -- Eden Park, Auckland

Updates