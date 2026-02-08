All of the angles of Dominik Szoboszlai free kick goal, as outrageous bend, power gave Liverpool lead over Man City

It was going to take something special for Liverpool or Manchester City to find a goal at Anfield on Sunday, and Dominik Szoboszlai met the moment in style.

The Hungarian scored another memorable free kick and this one was a central, powerful, outward-bending marvel that left Gianluigi Donnarumma out to lunch and gave Liverpool a second-half lead.

Szoboszlai, already responsible for a similar game-changing free kick against Arsenal, was clearly pleased with himself while most of us needed countless replays to comprehend what he’d done.

Watch this one now. Then watch it again, and prepare to see it many, many times in the future. It may be lost in the shuffle after Man City came back to win the game, but wow — soem goal.

Dominik Szoboszlai free kick goal video

How did Szoboszlai even do this?!?!? pic.twitter.com/9LGpPtYhAG — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 8, 2026