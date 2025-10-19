Arne Slot reaction — Boss speaks after loss as Van Dijk says Liverpool ‘have to turn it around ASAP’

Arne Slot’s Liverpool had a dreadful Sunday at Anfield as rivals Manchester United extended Liverpool’s losing streak to four games following a 2-1 loss in Premier League action.

Slot thought his men had come back to take a point from rivals Manchester United on Sunday, and the Dutch boss would’ve been relieved at that for all of 5-6 minutes as Harry Maguire thudded the visitors back in front.

Slot’s men had lost three-straight matches across all competitions to Crystal Palace, Galatasaray, and Chelsea leading up to the international break, but those were all away from Anfield and this opportunity was seen as a salve given Man United’s recent record at Anfield.

Bryan Mbeumo’s second-minute goal changed that, and Liverpool needed the better part of the match to go level through impressive Cody Gakpo. The Dutchman had hit the post thrice over 78 minutes before punching home Federico Chiesa’s pass and leveling the score.

Six minutes later, Maguire snapped a Bruno Fernandes cross past Giorgi Mamardashvili to lengthen Liverpool’s losing streak.

Arne Slot reaction — How did Liverpool view surprise home loss to Manchester United?

Unfair to be critical of Isak, Salah, Wirtz? “What I saw today is the players who were starting were able to create already a quite a lot of chances in the first half and the players I brought in created even more. But that also has to do with all the effort we put it in the first half. Florian Wirtz came in and was again creating a lot. Hugo Ekitike came in and was very close to scoring a goal. Federico Chiesa did really well and Jeremie Frimpong came in and should’ve had an assist because obviously Cody Gakpo usually scores a goal like that. I don’t think the focus should be on them, it should on us, the team, on me, whoever you want to focus on, but everyone is giving it all and that’s what people expect from us. That’s what the players are doing.”

Virgil van Dijk reaction — Liverpool ‘have to turn it around ASAP’

What happened? “We conceded a very sloppy second goal. We worked so hard to get back into the game and created opportunites to score the winner. Overall if you look at the game we were far too rushed, making wrong decisions at times, and there were also moments where we were open and lost the ball. Disappointing day.”

“United was very patient. They didn’t press us that high. They let us on the ball and we made rash decisions at time where we maybe could’ve stayed a bit calm. We created many opportunities to score and win the game but obviously we lost. It’s an interesting time. We have to stick together as players and fans, and everyone who wants us to win.

What happened on the first goal? “The ball goes long, the first header gets won by United, second won by me. I hit Mac Allister’s elbow and he goes down, I go down. That creates the position in behind. I thought from my ankle it was pretty difficult to score but obviously he scored. We had to stay calm and didn’t manage that in the best way.”

How do you turn things around? “Stay humble, stay working, and try and keep your confidence as high as possible. When you lose your confidence can drop a little but it’s about staying calm. We come off an unbelievable season where everyone’s getting praised and we became champions. it’s important we keep that same mentality of being there for each other. it’s a long season and it’s easy to get dragged into a negative spiral but it’s on us to work and to improve ASAP. We’re in October now, so many twists and turns can happen but we’re coming off four losses in a row and we want to turn it around ASAP.”