Liverpool manager Arne Slot saw his side lose just four Premier League matches on their way to last season’s title in what was a marvelous first season in charge at Anfield.

Now he’s seen his side lose four-straight league games, as the Reds fell 3-2 to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

The Reds trailed 2-0 and 3-1 in the game, getting a first-half stoppage time goal from Milos Kerkez and an 89th minute goal from Mohamed Salah in London.

Liverpool also conceded a controversial penalty when a foul from Virgil van Dijk was upgraded to a penalty that became Brentford’s third goal. All of the above will be discussed when Slot meets with the media on Saturday.

Arne Slot reaction — Liverpool boss speaks as Premier League losing skid hits four

We’ll share all of Arne Slot’s words as soon as he speaks from the Gtech Community Stadium in London.

Virgil van Dijk reaction — On losing streak, failing to keep clean sheets, controversial penalty

How are you feeling? “Disappointed for losing here. Obviously we knew what the strengths were and what they’d try to do. The first goal is something we knew. The second goal, the penalty — listen it was just a very disappointing night overall. It’s tough to take but it’s reality.”

“It’s the reality that we lost today. That’s the only thing. We have a next game Wednesday against an opponent that’s already made our life difficult this season. We have to turn our mind quickly because they come here trying to give us more pain. This was not a nice evening to have.”

Thoughts on the penalty? “The referee said the ball was on the line but then he put the spot two meters outside the box so I didn’t know what was going on. In the end obviously he gives it and that’s not great.”

Nine-straight games without a clean sheet. What’s wrong? “It’s difficult to say. The fact is that we didn’t keep a clean sheet for nine games. It’s easy to blame a particular person but it’s a collective. We have to all look in the mirror. I’m sure we will get out of this but we don’t get out of it by talking. We’ll try to improve. It’s not that we’re doing nothing in training or behind the scenes but it’s tough at the moment. We need each other. We need to support. We need the people who celebrated with us last season to be with us now even more. I’m very confident we’ll get out of this offensively and defensively.”