Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 (4-1 pens) Italy: 10-man Italy to miss third-straight World Cup

Overwhelming favorites Italy took a lead but then a red card en route to a stunning loss in penalties to hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday.

Moise Kean scored early but Alessandro Bastoni was sent off in the 41st minute for a last man back foul. Haris Tabakovic scored in the 79th minute and the game went to extra time.

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Sandro Tonali was the only Italian to convert his penalty as Bosnia and Herzegovina solvewd Gianluigi Donnarumma on their first four chances to seal a spot at the 2026 World Cup.

Gennaro Gattuso will be left to dissect how his side — representing a four-time World Cup champion — joined the groups that failed to qualify for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Bosnia and Herzegovina reach just their second World Cup (2014) since 1990. It competed as part of Yugoslavia from 1930-90.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy final score: 1-1

Goalscorers: Moise Kean 15', Haris Tabakovic 79'

Red card: Alessandro Bastoni 41'

Penalties

Benjamin Tahirovic SCORES — BNH 1-0 Italy

Francesco Pio Esposito MISSES HIGH — BNH 1-0 Italy

Haris Tabakovic SCORES — BNH 2-0 Italy

Sandro Tonali SCORES — BNH 2-1 Italy

Kerim Alajbegovic SCORES — BNH 3-1 Italy

Bryan Cristante HITS THE BAR — BNH 3-1 Italy

Esmir Bajraktarevic SCORES — BOSNIA & HERZEGOVINA QUALIFY FOR THE WORLD CUP

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy live updates — by Nick Mendola

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy head to penalties

Can Donnarumma grow his penalty-stopping legend even further after his semifinal and final heroics at EURO?

To extra time we go!

Italy will have to suffer through another half hour and then penalties if their 10-men can’t defy logic and find a winner.

Moise Kean nearly delivered on a lung-busting second-half dribble and that’s looming a bit large here.

Haris Tabakovic goal — BNH 1-1 Italy

Zmajevi smack home a rebound after Gianluigi Donnarumma made a terrific save and Italy now have 10 minutes plus stoppage just to get to extra time.

Italy RED CARD (video) — Alessandro Bastoni sent off

Alessandro Bastoni is shown a RED CARD 🟥



Italy is down to 10 men 👀🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/C3TSi26GLq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 31, 2026

Moise Kean GOAL (video) — BNH 0-1 Italy

Moise Kean puts the Italians ahead off a massive error.

MOISE KEAN GIVES ITALY THE LEAD OVER BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA! 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/isVmndd3jO — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 31, 2026

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

Italy are the overwhelming favorites as they head to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday, with the winner claiming a spot in the 2026 men’s World Cup.

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The Azzurri beat Northern Ireland 2-0 in Bergamo last Thursday in a pretty routine victory in the semifinals of UEFA’s playoffs to set up this final for a World Cup spot. Gennaro Gattuso’s side weren’t at their fluid best last week but they look robust and solid defensively in a 3-5-2 system. Italy haven’t been at the World Cup since 2014, and haven’t got out of the group stage at a World Cup since they won it all in 2006, so the pressure is on.

Bosnia and Herzegovina pulled off an upset in their win at Wales on Thursday and will relish the role as heavy underdogs as they aim to qualify for just their second-ever World Cup and first since 2014. Veteran striker Edin Dzeko headed home a late equalizer against Wales and the Balkan minnows prevailed on penalty kicks to host this epic final against Italy.

Bosnia and Herzegovina team news, focus

Dzeko is the main man up top and delivered when his country needed him most agains Wales. He will lead the line and fellow veterans Sead Kolasinac and Nikola Katic will try to keep things solid at the back. Goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj was excellent against Wales and will have to be on top of his game once again if Bosnia and Herzegovina are going to pull off the upset. This team should not be underestimated and their players are from plenty of big clubs in Italy, Germany and Europe’s other top five leagues.

Italy team news, focus

Gattuso will go with a 3-5-2 again and rely on Nicolo Barella and Sandro Tonali breaking forward from midfield to support the two central forwards Mateo Retegui and Moise Kean. The wing backs are so important to the way this Italian side play and Politano on the right and Dimarco on the left will play high up the pitch and whip in plenty of crosses.

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy prediction

This is going to be really, really tight and don’t rule out extra time. But Italy will just about get the job done to reach the World Cup. Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Italy.

How to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:45pm ET Tuesday (March 31)

Venue: Bilino Polje — Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Streaming: Fox Sports