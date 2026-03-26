Italy vs Northern Ireland live updates: Massive World Cup playoff semifinal

Italy host Northern Ireland in Bergamo on Thursday in a huge playoff semifinal, as UEFA still has four spots left to fill for the 2026 men’s World Cup.

MORE — Italy v Northern Ireland prediction

The winner of this game will head to the winner of Wales vs Bosnia next Tuesday in a playoff final, with the winner of that game booking their spot in the World Cup finals this summer.

Below are the latest Italy vs Northern Ireland updates as the Italians are on upset alert.

How to watch Italy vs Northern Ireland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3:45 pm, Thursday (March 26)

Venue: New Balance Arena — Bergamo, Italy

TV Channel/Streaming: FUBO/Vix (in the USA)

Italy vs Northern Ireland live updates!

Italy vs Northern Ireland score: Kick off, 3:45pm ET

Italy lineup

Donnarumma; Mancini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Politano, Tonali, Locatelli, Barella, Dimarco; Retegui, Kean

Northern Ireland lineup

P. Charles; McNair, McConville, Hume; Devlin, S. Charles, Devenny, Spencer; Galbraith, Price; Donley