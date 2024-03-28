Bournemouth vs Everton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Bournemouth host Everton at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday and all of the pressure is on the Toffees.

WATCH BOURNEMOUTH v EVERTON LIVE

Andoni Iraola’s side are looking up the table towards the top 10 as before the international break they surged back to beat Luton 4-3 after being 3-0 down at half time to secure one of the greatest comeback victories in Premier League history. The Cherries are a very fun team to watch. Iraola’s tactics took a while to kick in but this squad is now extremely comfortable with what he’s asking them to do and they press high and in numbers to swarm opponents.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Everton’s approach is the opposite and although Sean Dyche’s side have gone 11 games without a win, there has been plenty of promise in those performances and defensively they are very solid. They lost at Manchester United before the international break after making two big defensive errors to give away penalty kicks but aside from that they created so many chances but couldn’t put them away. That is the story of their season and why they’re just four points above the relegation zone with 10 games to go. They could also be plunged back into the bottom three as they await another potential points deduction as the investigation into an alleged breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules continues. This is a must-win game for Everton.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET Saturday (March 30)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Peacock Premium

Bournemouth focus, team news

USMNT fans will be delighted to see Tyler Adams back fit before the break and he played a big part for the USA during their Nations League success too. He will get a good run of games in Bournemouth’s midfield between now and the end of the season. The Cherries have so many fun attacking players with Semenyo, Solanke and Kluivert their go-to guys in attack.

OUT: Ryan Fredericks (calf), James Hill (ankle), Luis Sinisterra (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcos Senesi (thigh), Max Aarons (thigh), Lloyd Kelly (groin)

Everton focus, team news

In defense and midfield Everton are very settled but it’s at the other end of the pitch where they have problems. Beto has started the last few games as Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s drought continues but DCL could come back in for this game. Dyche has to find some kind of spark in attack if the Toffees are going to pull themselves further clear of the relegation zone.

OUT: Dele Alli (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Idrissa Gueye (groin), Arnaut Danjuma (ankle)