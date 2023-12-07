Brighton vs Burnley: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Brighton host Burnley at the Amex on Saturday looking to make it three wins from four under Roberto De Zerbi.

WATCH BRIGHTON v BURNLEY LIVE

After a tough spell, the Seagulls are fully back in their stride and they beat Brentford in a hard-fought victory at home on Wednesday to make it two wins from three as they’re back on track. Pascal Gross and youngster Jack Hinshelwood scored the goals in the comeback win against Brentford and with so many injuries it has been incredibly impressive to see Roberto De Zerbi juggling his squad and still reach the Europa League knockout rounds and sit just outside the top four conversation.

As for Burnley, Vincent Kompany’s side lost a tight clash at Wolves 1-0 in midweek and are still in the relegation zone but they sit just two points from safety. Scoring goals (aside from the huge home win against Sheffield United) has been a problem all season long and Burnley must be more of a threat in attack if they’re going to push themselves out of the bottom three. A big injury to USMNT-eligible winger Luca Koleosho is a setback as the teenager has been superb so far this season.

How to watch Brighton vs Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (December 9)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Brighton focus, team news

It is tough to know who the Seagulls will roll out from one game to the next but Pascal Gross is using all of his experience to knit things together masterfully in midfield. Roberto De Zerbi will no doubt make plenty of changes for this game but whoever he selects, you know Brighton will go for it and play in an open, attacking manner. They’re a joy to watch.

OUT: Ansu Fati (thigh), Julio Enciso (knee), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Solly March (knee), Mahmoud Dahoud (suspension), Danny Welbeck (undisclosed), Adam Webster (knock), Pervis Estupinan (thigh), Danny Welbeck (undisclosed), Adam Webster (knock)

Burnley focus, team news

Losing Koleosho and Foster in recent weeks has been a big blow for Burnley’s attacking unit and it is now down to Jay Rodriguez and Zeki Amdouni to stand tall. Burnley can hang in games but now it is all about taking chances and trying to make the most of the few opportunities they create.

OUT: Luca Koleosho (knee), Lyle Foster (personal), Jack Cork (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Josh Cullen (knock)