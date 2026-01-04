Calum McFarlane made his managerial debut as Chelsea’s interim boss on Sunday and it was his halftime adjustments that saw the Blues fight back from a goal down to draw Manchester City 1-1.

MAN CITY 1-1 CHELSEA — Video highlights & recap

It was a tumultuous week for the club as a while with Enzo Maresca leaving unexpectedly, thrusting McFarlane into the limelight just two days later. Below is the latest Calum McFarlane reaction, speaking after making his managerial debut against Pep Guardiola.

Calum McFarlane reaction — What did interim Chelsea boss say after managerial debut?

Chelsea captain Reece James speaks about the club’s tumultuous week

“We had to accept what went on earlier in the week and put it behind us. We came here with a game plan. We know what level we can perform at when we’re all together, all firing. The first half, we made a slight error for their goal, but second half as the game went on we grew into the game. We knew a chance would come, and this guy [nudges Enzo Fernandez] took his chance when it came.”

On the game plan and halftime changes: “First of all, credit to the staff that stepped up. They haven’t been in this role before. To come to City away as your first first-team game, it’s difficult. We had to adapt fast. First half, we felt they had too much of the ball, we had to make slight adjustments. In the second half we came out with a slightly different plan. As the game went on, we grew into it.”

On the team’s leadership, unity: “We’re in a difficult moment. We have to stand together, stand as a unity. We are one. There’s many [players] that traveled [with the team] that we missed [due to injuries], but so many other players stepped up and that’s what we need. We fought as a team today and I’m proud of the boys.”