Chelsea vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Two sputtering big-name projects clash Thursday when Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea welcome Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United to Stamford Bridge (Watch live at 3:15pm ET on USA Network and online via NBC.com).

Ten Hag’s United harbor outside hopes of a remarkable top-four run but really will do well to keep their sixth-place footing. The Red Devils are 1W-1D-2L in their last four matches, beating Everton but losing to Fulham and Man City before drawing Brenford away last time out.

Chelsea are unbeaten in five Premier League matches but three of those are draws, and two of those came against bottom-half sides Brentford and Burnley.

Pochettino’s men have 10 games to rescue European placement for next season. The Blues are currently 12th with 40 points, four points off eighth-place Newcastle, five off seventh, and eight behind sixth-place Manchester United.

Chelsea’s 28 matches played are the fewest in the Premier League, so a hot finish could well save their season in a big way.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:15pm ET Thursday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch online via NBC.com

Chelsea focus, team news

OUT: Christopher Nkunku (thigh), Levi Colwill (foot), Reece James (thigh), Malo Gusto (hamsting), Romeo Lavia (hamstring - out for season), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL - out for season), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Ben Chilwell (knee), Carney Chukwuemeka (knock), Robert Sanchez (undisclosed)

Manchester United focus, team news

OUT: Anthony Martial (groin), Victor Lindelof (thigh), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Luke Shaw (thigh), Lisandro Martinez (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Altay Bayindir (undisclosed)