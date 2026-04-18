Coventry City promoted to the Premier League after 25-year absence: What can we expect next season?

Frank Lampard’s Coventry City finally sealed promotion back to the Premier League on Friday, as their 25-year wait to return to the big time is over.

Coventry drew 1-1 at Blackburn Rovers on Friday, with a late equalizer from Bobby Thomas grabbing the Sky Blues the point they needed to confirm their promotion back to the Premier League.

MORE — Promotion tracker: Who will join Coventry in the Premier League?

Coventry City were one of the founding members of the Premier League but were relegated in 2001 and have been on a tumultuous journey, dropping all the way down to the fourth tier amid financial problems.

They played away from their home stadium for several seasons due to disputes about their stadium lease and ownership issues, but now they can look ahead to a bright future.

Under Mark Robins they rose through the leagues and have come close to Premier League promotion in recent years. And now they’re back.

What can we expect from Frank Lampard’s Coventry City in the Premier League?

Lampard’s Coventry have basically been up for months now and the Midlands club will win the Championship title with ease, as their free-scoring play has seen them score 85 goals in 43 games and they’ve won 25 of those.

Coventry get the ball wide early, whip in crosses galore and are direct, physical and relentless. They will be very similar to a Bournemouth, Brentford and Sunderland next season.

USMNT striker Haji Wright is their top goalscorer and has been crucial in their promotion push (scoring 17 goals) and it will be intriguing to see the American forward in the Premier League.

It will also be really interesting to see Lampard work his connections with Chelsea, and elsewhere in the game, to bring in plenty of players to Coventry and his name recognition means plenty of top players will be keen to join their project.

Coventry’s fans will also bring plenty of energy and excitement to the Premier League next season and they deserve this moment after sticking with their club through some really tough times.

Coventry City are a big club and they are finally back in the big time.