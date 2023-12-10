Crew race to 2-goal lead in 1st half, hold on to beat LAFC 2-1 and win MLS Cup

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
Zeigler Auto Group joining Carson Hocevar for 2024
Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks: Semifinals - 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament
NBA Best Bets, Dec. 11: Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Michigan State
Report: Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi departs for same job at Michigan State

Top Clips

nbc_pk_40for402011vick_231130.jpg
40-For-40: An introspective moment with Vick
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231211.jpg
Berry eyeing Packers’ Wicks as best bet vs. Giants
nbc_pk_jakeintv_231211.jpg
Browning details his path to success with Bengals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
Zeigler Auto Group joining Carson Hocevar for 2024
Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks: Semifinals - 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament
NBA Best Bets, Dec. 11: Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Michigan State
Report: Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi departs for same job at Michigan State

Top Clips

nbc_pk_40for402011vick_231130.jpg
40-For-40: An introspective moment with Vick
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231211.jpg
Berry eyeing Packers’ Wicks as best bet vs. Giants
nbc_pk_jakeintv_231211.jpg
Browning details his path to success with Bengals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Crew race to 2-goal lead in 1st half, hold on to beat LAFC 2-1 and win MLS Cup

  
Published December 10, 2023 01:04 AM
Columbus Crew win MLS Cup

COLUMBUS, OHIO - DECEMBER 09: Christian Ramirez #17 of Columbus Crew holds up the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy after winning the 2023 MLS Cup against the Los Angeles FC at Lower.com Field on December 09, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cucho Hernandez and Yaw Yeboah scored in the first half and the Columbus Crew held on to beat LAFC 2-1 on Saturday to win their third MLS Cup.

The Crew added the title to their championships in 2008, when they beat the New York Red Bulls, and 2020, when they defeated the Seattle Sounders. Columbus lost to the Portland Timbers in the 2015 title game.

Only the LA Galaxy (five) and D.C. United (four) have won more titles.

Los Angeles was looking to become the fourth MLS team to win consecutive titles.

Hernandez scored in the 33rd minute and Yeboah added a goal in the 37th. Denis Bouanga scored for LAFC in the 74th.

Hernandez put Columbus up 1-0 on a penalty kick. He deposited the ball in the lower left corner for his fifth goal in six playoff matches this season. He is 9 for 9 from the spot in all competitions in his Crew career.

LAFC defender Diego Palacios was whistled for a handball off his right arm at the top of the box, setting up the penalty.

The goal was the first allowed by LAFC in four matches.

Yeboah doubled the lead when the Crew, the highest-scoring team in MLS in the regular season, when Malte Amundsen threaded a pass through to Yeboah on the left flank on the last of 11 passes in the build-up.

From there, Yeboah dribbled to the goal box and slipped a shot past goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.

Columbus had 68.2% of the possession and led 5-1 in corners in the first half.

The objective for the Crew in the second half was to avoid the same fate as FC Cincinnati a week earlier in the Eastern Conference final. Then, Columbus rallied from a two-goal deficit in the final 15 minutes of regulation and won 3-2 in extra time.

Bouanga made it 2-1, scoring on his own rebound after Patrick Schulte made the save at the left post. Bouanga, who led the MLS with 20 goals, has 38 goals in 49 matches in all competitions this year.

The Crew missed the playoffs the past two seasons before hiring coach Wilfried Nancy from CF Montreal.