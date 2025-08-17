 Skip navigation
Crystal Palace, Player of the Match winner Chris Richards ‘embraced a tough game’ in draw at Chelsea

  
Published August 17, 2025 12:17 PM

USMNT center back Chris Richards and his Premier League club Crystal Palace are off to a strong start to this season, adding to last week’s Community Shield triumph with a 0-0 draw at Chelsea on Sunday.

Richards was named Player of the Match in the draw, nothing new for one of the Eagles’ stars during last season’s drive to the FA Cup.

The 25-year-old is set for a heavy workload this season as Palace compete in the Conference League and may still have to bed in a new back if Marc Guehi skips town before the end of the transfer window.

RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS — Chelsea 0-0 Crystal Palace

But Richards says manager Oliver Glasner has imparted grit and focus into this side, and it’s paying dividens around Selhurst Park.

“We try to block out the outside noise and put in good performances,” Richards said before accepting his POTM award. “I think that’s what we did today. Now we have Europe on Thursday and hopefully we can put in a good performance.”

Europe has been a bit of a potential distraction, as Palace have been waiting to see whether they’d get the Europa League berth provided by winning the FA Cup or if they’d be dropped to the Conference League following a contentious summer drama involving the Eagles, Nottingham Forest, UEFA, and the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Chelsea provided further reason to focus on Week 1, as the Club World Cup champs would provide just as stiff a test as Liverpool delivered in the Community Shield.

“One thing we talked about was embracing a tough game, embracing the toughness Chelsea was going to bring,” Richards said. “It wasn’t perfect but as long as we could complete a clean sheet it would be good.”

Richards said the Eagles will count a draw as a good start to the season, and they’ve already got that preseason silverware in their pocket. Now they turn their attention to Thursday against Norwegian side Fredrikstad in a Conference League playoff game. Then? A combustible affair with Forest on Sunday.

Palace will surely be up for it.

Chris Richards reaction video from Palace draw at Chelsea
Richards: Palace blocked outside noise v. Chelsea
Chris Richards discusses Crystal Palace's showing in a Matchweek 1 draw against Chelsea, explaining why the result was a good start and how the team was able to play amid off-the-field headlines.