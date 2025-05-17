 Skip navigation
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City LIVE FA Cup final Updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published May 17, 2025 11:39 AM

There is so much to love about this FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday.

Can Palace win a first-ever trophy in their 119-year history? Can City salvage some sort of pride from their season by winning the FA Cup and couple that with Champions League qualification?

Palace are the underdogs but this feels very different. Oliver Glasner’s side will be very confident of causing an upset considering how unpredictable Pep Guardiola’s City have been throughout this season.

For live updates and highlights throughout Crystal Palace vs Manchester City, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City LIVE Updates, watch live, stream info

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Saturday
Stream: ESPN+

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City score: 0-0

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Akanji heads over

City have looked dangerous so far from corners and another is whipped in. This time Akanji gets his head to it but it loops over.

Dean Henderson denies Erling Haaland!

Really good save from the Crystal Palace goalkeeper. A cross is clipped to the back post and Erling Haaland is lurking. He manages to get something on it but Henderson saves across his goal. Bright start from City.

Team news is in!

The lineups have been announced and for Palace it’s exactly as you would expect with Adam Wharton fit to start in central midfield. But Pep Guardiola has gone all-out attack with his starting lineup, with Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva the two deeper central midfielders and the quartet of Savinho, Marmoush, Doku and Haaland in attack. Wow. That is brave from Guardiola and I don’t think Palace were expecting that.

Crystal Palace lineup

Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Mateta

Manchester City lineup

Ortega; Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; De Bruyne, Silva; Savinho, Marmoush, Doku; Haaland