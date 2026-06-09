How to watch 2026 World Cup opening ceremony live: Stream, TV channel, full details

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on Thursday and a huge opening ceremony will take place to mark the occasion.

WATCH — 2026 men’s World Cup opening ceremony live

Ahead of the opening game of the tournament, co-host Mexico facing South Africa in Mexico City at 3pm ET, an extravagant opening ceremony will take place inside the famous Estadio Azteca to officially kick things off.

Below are all of the details you need for the World Cup opening ceremony.

How to watch 2026 World Cup opening ceremony live, stream link and start time

Start time, date: 1:30pm ET Thursday (June 11)

Venue: Estadio Azteca — Mexico City, Mexico

TV Channel: Telemundo

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock, en Espanol

Who is performing at the 2026 World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico City?

Shakira and Burna Boy will perform Dai Dai, the official anthem of the 2026 World Cup, at the opening ceremony in Mexico City.

Musicians Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules, Mana and Tyla will also be performing on stage.

Events will also be held in Toronto and Los Angeles on Friday ahead of both Canada and the USA kicking off their World Cup campaigns on home soil, with Katy Perry performing in LA.

The three-part celebration all gets started with the grand opening ceremony in Mexico City on Thursday at 1:30pm ET.