How to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, preview, prediction

Arsenal turn their attention back to the Premier League title as Bournemouth visit the Emirates Stadium early Saturday.

It’s the Gunners first Premier League match since March 14, a 2-0 win over Arsenal, as they’ve played six of their last seven games outside of the division — two FA Cup ties against lower-tier sides, three Champions League matches, and the League Cup Final. They went 4W-1D-2L during that stretch.

Arsenal remain nine points clear of second-place Manchester City, who have a match-in-hand and host the Gunners on April 19. The Gunners did have midweek action, using a late Kai Havertz goal to take a 1-0 lead over Sporting Lisbon in their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie.

WATCH — Arsenal vs Bournemouth

Bournemouth have other concerns with seven matches left in their season and a shot at European qualification. The Cherries haven’t lost since January 3 but their 11-match unbeaten run in the Premier League includes five-consecutive draws despite a decent run of opponents that included Burnley, Sunderland, and West Ham United.

Andoni Iraola’s team is 13 points clear of the bottom three — no worries there — but the run of draws sees them 13th on the table despite a wide-open race between fifth and 14th. The Cherries are a strong finish away from reaching a European tournament next season, something that would help in keeping Iraola and his top players.

For live updates and highlights throughout Arsenal vs Bournemouth, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday

Venue: The Emirates Stadium — North London

TV Channel: USA Network

Streaming: Watch live on USA

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Piero Hincapie (unspecified), Mikel Merino (ankle), Eberechi Eze (lower leg) | QUESTIONABLE: Bukayo Saka (unspecified), Jurrien Timber (ankle)

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Justin Kluivert (knee), Matai Akinmboni (muscular), Julio Soler (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Lewis Cook (thigh), Tyler Adams (unspecified), Eli Junior Kroupi (unspecified)

Arsenal vs Bournemouth prediction

The Gunners will feel their confidence coming back after their last-minute midweek defeat of Sporting Lisbon in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, but Bournemouth have been the definition of lying in wait. The Cherries have not played since March 20 and showed well in their 3-2 loss to Arsenal in the reverse fixture. Arsenal have a habit of finding the difference-making moment this season but they also asked 90 minutes of Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Gabriel Magalhaes, William Saliba, and Viktor Gyokeres on Tuesday, An early goal would be welcome but Bournemouth are a better first-half team than second. This prediction is pretty hesitant but surely this Gunners team is going to take one trophy this season, right? Right? Arsenal 2-1 Bournemouth.