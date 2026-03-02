 Skip navigation
How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published March 2, 2026 03:10 AM

Stumbling Aston Villa hope to keep Chelsea six points behind them after a top-five clash at Villa Park on Wednesday.

Unai Emery’s once high-flying Villans have won just three times since December 30 and have slipped out of third place with 51 points after a 3W-3D-4L run over their last 10 PL contests.

WATCH Aston Villa v Chelsea

Chelsea had surged up into the top-four picture with a four-game PL winning streak early this year which included wins over Brentford, Crystal Palace, West Ham, and Wolves.

But Liam Rosenior’s men have since drawn Leeds and Burnley at home before a weekend loss at Arsenal left them on 45 points, three points behind fifth-place Liverpool and six behind Villa and Manchester United.

For live updates and highlights throughout Aston Villa vs Chelsea, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday
Venue: Villa Park — Aston
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Online via USA Network

Aston Villa team news, focus

OUT: Youri Tielemans (ankle), John McGinn (knee), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Andres Garcia (hamstring), Harvey Elliott (unspecified)

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Estevao (thigh), Pedro Neto (red card suspension), Jamie Gittens (thigh), Dario Essugo (thigh), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Marc Cucurella (thigh)

Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction

Both sides are due for a big performance and a win. Sometimes that’s the prescription for a draw. Chelsea might have a leg up in health and quality but Villa Park will be behind its men as both sides ramp up for the Champions League in a week. So, yeah, maybe a draw is headed to Aston. Aston Villa 1-1 Chelsea.