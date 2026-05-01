How to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Chelsea’s reeling season and fading European hopes — at least in the league — welcome a buzzing but busy Nottingham Forest to Stamford Bridge early Monday.

It’s May Day in the United Kingdom, and Chelsea’s match kicks off at 10am ET in what Blues fans will hope is a wake-up call to their team.

Chelsea have fired coach Liam Rosenior and interim boss Calum McFarlane oversaw a hopeful 1-0 win over Leeds United in the FA Cup semifinal round to set up an FA Cup Final date with Manchester City later this month.

WATCH — Chelsea v Nottingham Forest

McFarlane now turns his attention to a five-match Premier League losing streak which has sent them skidding out of the top-five race. The Blues’ 48 points have them eighth, two points back of sixth and just two points clear of 12th.

Forest, meanwhile, are happy with a Europa League semifinal first leg win over Aston Villa on Thursday but cannot look past their Premier League status. The Tricky Trees are five points clear of the bottom three with four matches left on their docket and it only takes a loss and a Spurs win to thicken that particular stew.

For live updates and highlights throughout Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Monday

Venue: Stamford Bridge — West London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Estevao (thigh), Jamie Gittens (thigh), Filip Jorgensen (groin), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Reece James (thigh)

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh), Willy Boly (knee), Nicola Savona (knee), John Victor (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Murillo (thigh), Jair Cunha (ankle), Ibrahim Sangare (knock), Dan Ndoye (unspecified)

Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest prediction

The Blues are healthier and better rested, though the extra day does give Forest a bit of relief. An unusual kickoff time like this might deliver unusual performances, and this could well be a bit more open than either boss would like for his team. Chelsea 3-2 Nottingham Forest.