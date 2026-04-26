Chelsea 1-0 Leeds: Enzo Fernandez’s first-half goal books spot in FA Cup Final vs Man City

Chelsea began life after Liam Rosenior by winning a berth in the FA Cup Final with a 1-0 victory over Leeds United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Enzo Fernandez’s 23rd-minute goal was enough for the Blues and interim boss Calum McFarlane to book a place opposite Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 16.

MORE — 2025-26 FA Cup hub

Leeds put together a good second-half push, claiming 52% of the ball and out-attempting the Blues 6-1 in that period.

Robert Sanchez made three saves in the win including an elastic foot stop when the game was still scoreless.

Leeds were bidding to reach their first FA Cup Final since 1973, having last won it in 1972.

Chelsea lost three-straight FA Cup finals between 2020-22 and claimed their eighth FA Cup — trailing only Arsenal and Manchester United — in 2018.

What’s next?

Leeds host Burnley on Friday in the Premier League, while Chelsea will welcome Nottingham Forest to London a few days later for a rare 10am ET Monday kickoff.

Chelsea vs Leeds final score: 1-0

Enzo Fernandez 24'

Full time — Chelsea 1-0 Leeds

Pragmatic Chelsea held firm up the middle and really stopped Leeds’ attack, which remains absent a true game-changing talisman across the front three.

Leeds go for it

Off go Okafor and Tanaka, as Wilfried Gnonto and Lukas Nmecha will chase an equalizer.

Chelsea make some subs

The 66th minute sees Andrey Santos in for Romeo Lavia, then Cole Palmer replaces Garnacho in the 71st.

Leeds make two subs

Anton Stach understands the occasion and is back from injury as a halftimes sub.

He piledrives a shot that Sanchez slaps over for a corner kick. He replaced Jaka Bijol at the break, while Joe Rodon is also into the game for James Justin.

Chelsea deal with the corner and keep their leads.

Halftime — Chelsea 1-0 Leeds

And so Leeds do get to the locker room down just one goal after the match settled down a bit in the final stanza of the first half.

Shot attempts are 6-4 to Chelsea but Leeds do have a higher xG and will find hope in counterattacking as Aaronson nearly had them ahead about seven minutes before Fernandez put the Blues in front.

Chelsea making more danger

That’s more like it from Garnacho, who shakes a defender on the left and drills an invitation along the grass of the six, absent receiver.

A second goal before the break would make the weight on Leeds a bit too heavy.

Enzo Fernandez goal (video) — Chelsea 1-0 Leeds United

The Blues go in front through captain Enzo Fernandez.

Pascal Struijk dawdles after taking down a long Robert Sanchez ball from the back.

Pedro takes the ball and quickly sends Fernandez into the 18, where the Argentine slashes it past Lucas Perri.

1-0, 24'.

CHELSEA HAVE FINALLY SCORED AGAINST A TOP LEAGUE SIDE 🤯



They are flying over Leeds in the FA Cup semifinals 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L3ilNJZ6V0 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 26, 2026

Blues using the left

Enzo Fernandez gives Joao Pedro a chance from the left side.

It’s a tough angle and Pedro claps the near post.

Alejandro Garnacho has gotten the ball a lot on the left side and it seems to be an area of focus. He’s yet to make the most of it.

0-0, 23'.

Big save from Robert Sanchez

A terrific combination play from Leeds has Brenden Aaronson into the box and he tries to roll the ball inside the far post but Robert Sanchez does very well to get his ankle on the ball and send it wide for a corner.

Sanchez then collects the corner after it’s headed into the air.

0-0, 16'.

Leeds win first-minute free kick

Noah Okafor leads a driving run down the center and Moises Caicedo fouls him 2-3 yards outside the box.

The kick won’t be taken immediately as Malo Gusto is dealing with a rogue stud from the boot of Ao Tanaka.

Underway

How will the Blues look in their first match after the firing of Liam Rosenior, as Cole Palmer is on the bench and Tosin Adarabioyo gets a start in the back line?

And will Leeds deal with the occasion?

Chelsea lineup

Sanchez, Gusto, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Cucurella, Caicedo, Lavia, Neto, Fernandez, Garnacho, Pedro

Leeds lineup

Perri, Bogle, Gudmundsson, Struijk, Bijol, Justin, Ampadu, Tanaka, Aaronson, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Chelsea vs Leeds preview

Reeling Chelsea begin life after Liam Rosenior with a huge FA Cup semifinal against Leeds United at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The Blues fired Rosenior earlier this week with Chelsea spiraling out of the UEFA Champions League race thanks to a five-match losing run in which the side failed to score a goal.

Leeds have put even more of focus on the FA Cup after pulling nine points clear of the bottom three. Daniel Farke’s men would consider Premier League survival and a stunning trip to the final as a big success.

The winner of this game will face Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 16.

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Estevao (thigh), Enzo Fernandez (suspension - MORE), Jamie Gittens (thigh), Filip Jorgensen (groin), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Pedro (thigh), Cole Palmer (thigh), Reece James (thigh)

Leeds team news, focus

OUT: Ilia Gruev (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Sebastiaan Bornauw (ankle), Jayden Bogle (ankle), Anton Stach (ankle)

Chelsea vs Leeds prediction

The injury report will play a huge part in this tie, because Joao Pedro, Reece James, and Cole Palmer are huge parts of what Chelsea do well and Estevao’s absence won’t help at all. Liam Delap and Alejandro Garnacho have struggled, and Leeds will be very up for the occasion. The Blues should escape this to reach the final but it’s going to be tricky. Chelsea 2-1 (4-3 pens) Leeds United

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds live, FA Cup stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Sunday

Venue: Wembley Stadium — Northwest London

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN+