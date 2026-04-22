Liam Rosenior sacked by Chelsea after four months in charge

Liam Rosenior has been sacked after just four months and 23 games in charge of Chelsea.

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Chelsea’s decision to part ways with the 41-year-old comes on the heels of Tuesday’d 3-0 defeat to Brighton, which saw the Blues drop down to 7th in the Premier League table and into real danger of failing to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League. Rosenior was hailed as the long-term internal candidate when he was appointed in January, coming over from sister club Strasbourg — also under ownership of BlueCo in France’s Ligue 1.

Life at Chelsea started off rather well for Rosenior, as they won six of their first seven games (all competitions) and 10 of their first 15, including five of his first eight in the PL. Since then, though, five straight defeats in the league, elimination from the Champions League at the hands of reigning champions PSG, and only two victories total — both in the FA Cup, against lower-division teams, to reach this weekend’s semifinal at Wembley, where they will face suddenly surging Leeds.

“This has not been a decision the club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season. Everyone at Chelsea FC wishes Liam every success in the future,” the club said in a statement.

Rosenior signed a six-and-a-half year contract through the summer of 2032 upon his appointment. Calum McFarlane has once again been named interim boss — this time until the end of the season — after previously leading Chelsea against Manchester City on New Year’s Day after Enzo Maresca was sacked midway through his second season.