Manchester City 2-1 Southampton: Nico Gonzalez rocket helps City come back to edge dogged Saints

Nico Gonzalez and Jeremy Doku scored five minutes apart as Manchester City came back to beat Southampton 2-1 in an FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

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Manchester City vs Southampton final score: 2-1

Goalscorers: Finn Azaz 79', Jeremy Doku 82', Nico Gonzalez 87'

Manchester City vs Southampton live updates — by Nick Mendola

Man City FA Cup goals versus Southampton (video)

Nico Gonzalez goal — Man City 2-1 Southampton

This looks like Eze’s goal if it was ticketed for the near post instead of the far. A beautiful hit to potentially decide the tie.

Jeremy Doku goal — Man City 1-1 Southampton

Doku cuts to the middle and watches his hit-and-hope find glory with at least one wicked deflection helping the ball defy Saints keeper Daniel Peretz.

Finn Azaz goal (video) — Man City 0-1 Southampton

Saints’ No. 10 has his collar popped after a Man City giveaway leads to him turning and firing a gorgeous shot across goal and into the upper reaches of Trafford’s goal.

Penalty shout for City

A Charles giveaway leads to multiple shots for City, with two blocked shots before a Reijnders rip across goal misses its mark.

City want a handball call for one of the blocks but the leaping defender had his elbow tucked tight to his frame.

Man City subs

Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri call it a day in favor of Erling Haaland and Nico O’Reilly in the 71st minute with the game still nil-nil.

Saints subs

Shea Charles and Cyle Larin come into the game for Ross Stewart and Cameron Bragg just after the hour mark.

City subs as Saints soak up pressure, block shots

Phil Foden and Mateo Kovacic exit in the 58th minute for Savinho and Jeremy Doku.

Halftime — Manchester City 0-0 Southampton

Scoreless at the break and Saints have been more dangerous than their zero shot attempts scream from the score sheet.

Shots are 5-0 to Man City, who have had 65% of the ball and will feel like it’s a matter of time.

Scissored side volleyed skewered

Tijjani Reijnders goes for a back post airborne kick but flubs the chance.

Man City have found control but it remains 0-0 in the 37th minute.

Leo Scienza goal ruled offside

Oh it’s almost chaos as Leo Scienza beats the back line and slots past James Trafford.

It looked a good burst into the final third but it started too early so how good was it, really?

Manchester City lineup

Trafford, Nunes, Stones, Ake, Ait-Nouri, Gonzalez, Kovacic, Reijnders, Cherki, Foden, Marmoush

Southampton lineup

Peretz, Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Welington, Jander, Bragg, Fellows, Azaz, Scienza, Stewart

Manchester City vs Southampton preview — by Joe Prince-Wright

Pep Guardiola’s City have hit top form at the right time of the season, once again, as in the last few weeks they’ve won the League Cup by beating Arsenal in the final at Wembley, have beaten Arsenal in the league last weekend and followed that up with a midweek win at Burnley to go top of the Premier League table. With Erling Haaland coming up with huge goals and City cranking through the gears with a fluid attack and dominant midfield, everything has clicked into place at the right time. Guardiola’s side are chasing a domestic treble and are the heavy favorites to prevail at Wembley this Saturday.

But second-tier Southampton are on a 20-game unbeaten run of their own under young coach Tonda Eckert and knocked out Premier League teams Fulham and Arsenal in the last two rounds to reach the semifinal on a remarkable run. In the 50th anniversary year of winning the FA Cup (their only major trophy) when they were also a second-tier team back in 1976, Southampton’s fans have totally bought into the nostalgia of this run and are hoping history can repeat itself. Saints will be backed by almost 40,000 at Wembley as they requested extra tickets from the FA and alongside this cup run they’ve surged in the Championship and sealed a playoff spot. They have even been pushing for automatic promotion in the final weeks of the season, but will likely have to settle for a playoff spot as they chase an instant return to the Premier League.

Manchester City team news, focus

City are without center backs Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias through injury, but they are getting closer to a return. Rodri is also likely to be missing, so Nico Gonzalez should start in central midfield. The likes of Phil Foden, Savinho and Omar Marmoush could start in attack to rotate the attacking lineup a little, but Guardiola will be wary of changing things too much and City have nine days until their next game after this semifinal.

Southampton team news, focus

Saints were handed a big blow ahead of this semifinal with key midfield enforcer Flynn Downes handed a retrospective ban and suspended for three games following an incident he was involved in at Swansea City last weekend. Shea Charles and Caspar Jander will likely start in midfield with local lad Cam Bragg also an option. Left back Ryan Manning is also suspended so Welington will come in for him. Up front Ross Stewart should start with Leo Scienza on the left wing and Tom Fellows on the right wing as all three were rested from the start in midweek against Bristol City. Captain Jack Stephens is struggling with a calf injury and if he’s not fit then Nathan Wood will start at center back in Saints’ 4-2-3-1 formation. Goalkeeper Daniel Peretz has been excellent since his January arrival on loan from Bayern Munich and he will likely have to play a heck of a game if Saints are going to have any chance of pulling off an almighty upset.

Manchester City vs Southampton prediction

This will be all about Man City staying patient and not leaving themselves vulnerable on the counter. It may be closer than most people think, but City will eventually get the job done. Manchester City 3-1 Southampton.

How to watch Manchester City vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:15pm ET Saturday (April 25)

Venue: Wembley Stadium — North West London

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN+