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Burnley vs Manchester City LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published April 22, 2026 02:00 PM

The math behind Manchester City’s late-season Premier League title charge hinges upon Pep Guardiola’s side winning their game in hand — away to Burnley on Wednesday (3 pm ET) — if they are to catch and overtake leaders Arsenal.

WATCH Burnley vs Manchester City

Man City have all of the momentum at the business end of the season after beating the Gunners 2-1 on Sunday, but anything short of three points against relegation-bound Burnley would put Arsenal back in the driver’s seat with five games left to play. Erling Haaland scored the winner, his first PL goal in more than two months, and now the big Norwegian faces a Burnley side that he scored two and assisted one against when City beat them 5-1 back in September.

Burnley’s math is also rather simple: The Clarets need to win their remaining five games and hope that 17th-place West Ham only earn one more point from their final five, otherwise they will head back to the Championship this summer. Scott Parker’s side has conceded the most goals in the PL this season, while scoring the second-fewest (behind only last-place, and already-relegated, Wolves).

For live updates and highlights throughout Burnley vs Manchester City, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

Burnley vs Manchester City live updates - by Andy Edwards

Burnley vs Manchester City live score: 0-0

Goalscorers: None

Burnley starting XI

Dubravka - Humphreys, Ekdal, Esteve - Walker, Ward-Prowse, Laurent, Hartman - Tchaouna, Anthony, Flemming

Man City starting XI

Donnarumma - Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Ait-Nouri - O’Reilly, Silva, Cherki - Semenyo, Doku, Haaland

How to watch Burnley vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Wednesday (April 22)
Venue: Turf Moor — Burnley
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Jordan Beyer (thigh), Josh Cullen (knee), Connor Roberts (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Axel Tuanzebe (calf), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Hannibal Mejbri (thigh)

Man City team news, focus

OUT: Rodri (groin), Josko Gvardiol (calf), Ruben Dias (thigh)

Burnley vs Manchester City prediction

City might start slow after putting so much into the top-of-the-table clash just 72 hours earlier, but so long as they don’t concede and early goal (slightly more likely with Rodri expected to be out), Haaland and Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo and Jeremy Doku will simply prove to be too much. Burnley 0-2 Man City.