How to watch Everton vs West Ham live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

David Moyes’ Everton welcomes his old club West Ham United to Hill Dickinson Stadium on Friday, as the visiting Irons hope to avoid becoming a meme.

Well, it may be more appropriate to say they hope to avoid having multiple memes, as manager Graham Potter saw his face swapped onto hundreds of celebrities this week across social media.

WATCH — Everton v West Ham United

“Yes, I am aware of it,” Potter mused when asked of his face-swapping viral run. “It made my 15-year-old son laugh a lot so you have to accept what comes with it.”

What he doesn’t have to accept is losing, as job-swapping is a more complicated affair. The Irons have huge shake-up in their team room this summer and things have not yet settled into a solid shape.

West Ham sold Mohammed Kudus and Nayef Aguerd while Edson Alvarez left on loan, Vladimir Coufal departed on a free transfer, and Michail Antonio was not retained after a legendary run with the club.

Potter’s men have just one win to go with four losses and a Premier League-worst 13 goals, several of which have come off set pieces.

Everton have fared much better, as Moyes has led the team to a 2W-1D-2L start to the Premier League season, with Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye leading an impressive attack.

Moyes has to figure out what’s happening up top as Beto has earned four of the club’s five PL starts this season while big signing Thierno Barry’s only had one. Only Beto has a goal as the center forward position has yet to really feast off the improved Everton attack.

Jarrad Branthwaite is edging toward a return but is not yet back.

For live updates and highlights throughout Everton vs West Ham United, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Everton vs West Ham United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday

Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium — Vauxhall

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Stream online via NBC.com

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Merlin Rohl (hip)

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Tomas Soucek (suspension), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (abdominal)

Everton vs West Ham United prediction

David Moyes hosting his old club and embattled manager Graham Potter begs a bit of drama. Could we see cooling of Everton’s hopes and Potter’s hot seat? Jarrod Bowen, Iliman Ndiaye, and Jack Grealish are capable of magic. Everton 1-1 West Ham.