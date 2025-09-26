 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Iowa at Rutgers
Gronowski, Iowa take newfound confidence into showdown vs. No. 11 Indiana
Oregon State v Oregon
Penn State provides Oregon an opportunity to finally put last season in the past
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
No. 4 LSU at No. 13 Ole Miss prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_ravenschiefs_250926.jpg
KC faces ‘long hill to climb’ if it falls to 1-3
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250926.jpg
Timeline of how Dart became Giants’ starting QB
nbc_pft_morelikely_250926.jpg
NFL Week 4 scenarios: Dart, Lions’ RBs, Buccaneers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Iowa at Rutgers
Gronowski, Iowa take newfound confidence into showdown vs. No. 11 Indiana
Oregon State v Oregon
Penn State provides Oregon an opportunity to finally put last season in the past
Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
No. 4 LSU at No. 13 Ole Miss prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_ravenschiefs_250926.jpg
KC faces ‘long hill to climb’ if it falls to 1-3
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250926.jpg
Timeline of how Dart became Giants’ starting QB
nbc_pft_morelikely_250926.jpg
NFL Week 4 scenarios: Dart, Lions’ RBs, Buccaneers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Everton vs West Ham live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published September 26, 2025 06:43 AM

David Moyes’ Everton welcomes his old club West Ham United to Hill Dickinson Stadium on Friday, as the visiting Irons hope to avoid becoming a meme.

Well, it may be more appropriate to say they hope to avoid having multiple memes, as manager Graham Potter saw his face swapped onto hundreds of celebrities this week across social media.

WATCH — Everton v West Ham United

“Yes, I am aware of it,” Potter mused when asked of his face-swapping viral run. “It made my 15-year-old son laugh a lot so you have to accept what comes with it.”

What he doesn’t have to accept is losing, as job-swapping is a more complicated affair. The Irons have huge shake-up in their team room this summer and things have not yet settled into a solid shape.

West Ham sold Mohammed Kudus and Nayef Aguerd while Edson Alvarez left on loan, Vladimir Coufal departed on a free transfer, and Michail Antonio was not retained after a legendary run with the club.

Potter’s men have just one win to go with four losses and a Premier League-worst 13 goals, several of which have come off set pieces.

Everton have fared much better, as Moyes has led the team to a 2W-1D-2L start to the Premier League season, with Jack Grealish and Iliman Ndiaye leading an impressive attack.

Moyes has to figure out what’s happening up top as Beto has earned four of the club’s five PL starts this season while big signing Thierno Barry’s only had one. Only Beto has a goal as the center forward position has yet to really feast off the improved Everton attack.

Jarrad Branthwaite is edging toward a return but is not yet back.

For live updates and highlights throughout Everton vs West Ham United, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Everton vs West Ham United live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Monday
Venue: Hill Dickinson Stadium — Vauxhall
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Stream online via NBC.com

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Jarrad Branthwaite (hamstring), Merlin Rohl (hip)

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Tomas Soucek (suspension), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (abdominal)

Everton vs West Ham United prediction

David Moyes hosting his old club and embattled manager Graham Potter begs a bit of drama. Could we see cooling of Everton’s hopes and Potter’s hot seat? Jarrod Bowen, Iliman Ndiaye, and Jack Grealish are capable of magic. Everton 1-1 West Ham.