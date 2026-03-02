 Skip navigation
How to watch Leeds vs Sunderland live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published March 2, 2026 04:25 AM

Leeds United host Sunderland on Tuesday with the two newly-promoted teams sitting pretty comfortable away from the relegation scrap. For now.

WATCH Leeds v Sunderland

Daniel Farke’s Leeds forced the issue against Manchester City on Saturday but lost 1-0 at home. Farke was sent off after the game for his complaints towards the officials, as Leeds remain six points above the relegation zone but this game against the Black Cats feels massive as to the direction of the rest of their season.

After a truly incredible first half of the season, Sunderland have hit a really bad run of form with just one win from their last six games. They drew 1-1 at Bournemouth on Saturday and Regis Le Bris is thankful to have captain Granit Xhaka back from injury as they aim to push for a top 10 finish and not be sucked into a relegation scrap late in the season.

For live updates and highlights throughout Leeds vs Sunderland, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Leeds vs Sunderland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Tuesday (March 3)
Venue: Elland Road — Leeds, Yorkshire
TV Channel: Peacock/NBCSN
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Leeds team news, focus

Noah Okafor is out with a hamstring issue and that is the only absentee for Leeds. Farke will likely go with a more attacking lineup and it would not be a surprise to see Lukas Nmecha partner Dominic Calvert-Lewin up top.

Sunderland team news, focus

Injuries have hit Sunderland hard in recent weeks, which goes a long way to explaining their downturn in results. Mayenda scored at Bournemouth at the weekend and should keep his place in the lineup, while Nordi Mukiele, Brian Brobbey, Reinildo and Romain Mundle all out injured.

Leeds vs Sunderland prediction

This will be close but it feels like Leeds have a little more cutting edge in attack and will get the job done at home. Leeds 2-1 Sunderland.