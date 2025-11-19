How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester City live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Manchester City seek to strengthen their Premier League title case with a trip to Newcastle United at often-challenging St. James’ Park on Saturday.

City surged into the international break on a high, beating visitors Bournemouth, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool by a combined score of 10-2 between the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

WATCH — Newcastle v Manchester City

Those matches were all at home, though, and City’s minor struggles this season have almost all happened away from the Etihad Stadium: a draw with Monaco, another with Arsenal, and losses to Brighton and Aston Villa were all suffered as visitors.

Newcastle have been terrific in the UEFA Champions League but increasingly poor in the Premier League, albeit mostly away from St. James’ Park. Eddie Howe’s Magpies are 3W-2L at home in the Premier League and the losses were slim defeats to Arsenal and Liverpool. Their winless away campaign in the league, 3D-3L, leaves them 14th — just two points above the bottom three.

This match also means a match-up of two of the world’s hottest strikers. Erling Haaland and Nick Woltemade have made all the difference to their teams positive results this season, and now have fired their nations into the World Cup.

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle vs Manchester City, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday

Venue: St, James’ Park — Newcastle-upon-Tyne

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch online via NBC.com

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Dan Burn (suspension), Yoane Wissa (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Gordon (hip), William Osula (ankle), Nick Pope (concussion), Joelinton (knock), Tino Livramento (knee).

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Mateo Kovacic (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Rodri (hamstring - MORE)

Newcastle vs Manchester City prediction

The Magpies seem to show up for big games at home, but City are buzzing right now and Newcastle’s injuries are deeper than you’d like against a juggernaut like Haaland and his band of attackers. Newcastle 1-2 Manchester City.