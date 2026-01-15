How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Nottingham Forest host Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday aiming to cause a huge upset.

WATCH — Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Despite an upturn in results when he arrived Sean Dyche’s Forest have only won one of their last five in the Premier League (that was a big win at fellow relegation candidates West Ham last time out) and they are still in the relegation scrap. They also lost to second-tier Wrexham in the FA Cup third round and despite some positive results in the UEFA Europa League, Dyche could really do with a positive display and result against Arsenal.

But that doesn’t look likely because the Gunners are clicking through the gears. Yes, they drew 0-0 at home against Liverpool last time out in the Premier League. But they are six points clear atop the table and in midweek they won 3-2 at Chelsea in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal. Mikel Arteta is rotating his squad expertly and Arsenal fans everywhere are saying something quietly: “we are still on for the quadruple...”

For live updates and highlights throughout Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (January 17)

Venue: City Ground — Nottingham

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com and Stream live on Peacock

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

Chris Wood is still missing through injury and that has been a big blow for Forest this season. Morgan Gibbs-White, Omari Hutchinson and Callum Hudson-Odoi have looked really dangerous as an attacking midfield trio in recent weeks, while Igor Jesus is putting himself about up top but looks like he could use a break. Ryan Yates is close to a return but goalkeeper John Victor is out for a few more weeks with a knee injury so Matz Sels will remain in goal. Willy Boly and Ibrahim Sangare are both back from AFCON and should be available, with the latter having a huge role to play in the final months of the season.

Arsenal team news, focus

Cristhian Mosquera, Max Dowman, Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori all remain out but Arsenal’s squad is stacked and there are so many options. Will Viktor Gyokeres keep his place up top? Or will Gabriel Jesus start? Kai Havertz is also pushing for minutes and there is serious competition all over the pitch as Arteta has shuffled his pack extremely well over the busy festive period.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal prediction

This feels like Arsenal will be able to create chances galore against Forest but they have to start the game well. They will. Nottingham Forest 1-3 Arsenal.