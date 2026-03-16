How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City live: Champions League stream link, team news, prediction

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Championship-Virginia vs Duke
2026 March Madness odds and predictions: a Breakdown of the Opening Round in the East Region including Upsets
SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 250 Michael Mosiman battles Haiden Deegan.jpg
Michael Mosiman (broken hand) out of the remainder of Supercross after a practice crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
deegansmxinsiderhouston.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Round 10, Birmingham: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_bearsfan_260316.jpg
Will Chicago be happier if Bears, Bulls win title?
nbc_roto_justinfields_260316.jpg
Fields fills ‘big need’ for Chiefs’ QB depth
nbc_roto_dallasgoedert_260316.jpg
How Goedert’s new deal impacts Brown’s status

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: ACC Conference Tournament Championship-Virginia vs Duke
2026 March Madness odds and predictions: a Breakdown of the Opening Round in the East Region including Upsets
SX 2026 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 250 Michael Mosiman battles Haiden Deegan.jpg
Michael Mosiman (broken hand) out of the remainder of Supercross after a practice crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
deegansmxinsiderhouston.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Round 10, Birmingham: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_bearsfan_260316.jpg
Will Chicago be happier if Bears, Bulls win title?
nbc_roto_justinfields_260316.jpg
Fields fills ‘big need’ for Chiefs’ QB depth
nbc_roto_dallasgoedert_260316.jpg
How Goedert’s new deal impacts Brown’s status

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

How to watch Real Madrid vs Manchester City live: Champions League stream link, team news, prediction

  
Published March 16, 2026 06:52 AM

Manchester City look to the Etihad Stadium for a historic comeback in the UEFA Champions League when Real Madrid head to England for Tuesday’s Round of 16 second leg on Tuesday.

Real won the first leg 3-0 as Federico Valverde’s first-half hat trick was the highlight of a tour-de-force from the Uruguayan star.

MOREChampions League bracket, schedule

City kept the ball in the game but ceded huge chances to Real, especially on the left side where Marc Guehi and Nico O’Reilly had problems with Valverde and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The European Cup could well wind up as Real’s only chance for a trophy this season, as they’ve dropped four points behind Barcelona in La Liga with just one head-to-head meeting left on May 10 at the Camp Nou.

How to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Kick off time: 4pm ET Tuesday (March 17)
Venue: Bernabeu — Madrid
TV Channel/Streaming: Paramount+

Manchester City team news, focus

City are waiting on minor injuries for Savinho and Rico Lewis, while Josko Gvardiol is out for at least another month. Ruben Dias was kept on the bench at the weekend while Rayan Ait-Nouri only played 60 minutes and Rayan Cherki only a half-hour.

Real Madrid team news, focus

Real remain without Raul Asencio, Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, and Rodrygo, while Eder Militao is unlikely to be available for this second leg. Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe have been named in the squad but Bellingham had been expected out until April while Mbappe has not played since February 21.

Manchester City vs Real Madrid prediction

City will turn this into a proper tie, but can they produce the appropriate amount of goals without conceding one or two? We’re not so sure. Look for a respectable win but a UCL exit. Man City 3-1 (3-4 agg.) Real Madrid