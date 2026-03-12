How to watch West Ham vs Manchester City live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Relegation-threatened West Ham host title-chasing Manchester City on Saturday in an intriguing clash in east London.

WATCH — West Ham v Manchester City

The Hammers reached the FA Cup quarterfinals after beating Brentford on penalty kicks on Monday, while Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have lost just two of their last eight league games and they are in very decent form. Last time out in the Premier League they secured a huge 1-0 win at Fulham to get them within touching distance of safety. West Ham still sit in the bottom three but they are now in a straight scrap with Spurs, Leeds and Nottingham Forest to avoid finishing in the third and final relegation spot. They have momentum.

Manchester City have had a tough week as they were hammered 3-0 at Real Madrid on Wednesday in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie. Pep Guardiola’s side now have a mountain to climb in the second leg next week but they’re also in the thick of a title race with Arsenal and are seven points behind the Gunners with nine games to go. Crucially, City have a game in-hand and still have to host Arsenal in mid-April. But there is no room for any more slip ups after their damaging home draw against Nottingham Forest last time out in the league.

For live updates and highlights throughout West Ham vs Manchester City, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch West Ham vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Saturday (March 14)

Venue: London Stadium — East London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA Network

West Ham team news, focus

Star winger Crysencio Summerville is a doubt with a knock, while Oliver Scarles and Adama Traore are also struggling. If Summerville is fit then West Ham’s starting lineup is very settled, as the Dutch winger has caused havoc on the left and Jarrod Bowen is doing the same on the right wing. Mateus Fernandes has been excellent in midfield and Taty Castellanos is leading the line extremely well up top. Defensively West Ham have improved but that uptick will be severely tested against a wounded City side.

Manchester City team news, focus

Guardiola will rotate heavily and injuries have calmed down so he can do that, with Foden, Reijnders, Marmoush, Ait-Nouri and Cherki all likely to start. City will feel they are still in their Champions League tie, so they will have one eye on that. First and foremost they have to take care of business at West Ham but they’ve shown signs of defensive issues on the counter and that plays in to West Ham’s hands.

West Ham vs Manchester City prediction

This has more than a whiff of an upset about it but Man City will probably get the win late to keep their title push alive. West Ham 1-2 Manchester City.