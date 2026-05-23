Hull City 1-0 Middlesbrough: Tigers win Premier League promotion in Championship playoff final at Wembley

Oliver McBurnie’s stoppage-time goal lifted Hull City to Premier League promotion as the Tigers cashed-in their punchers chance at Wembley Stadium in the Championship playoff final on Saturday.

Hull move back to the top flight for the first since their 2016-17 ended their Premier League stint inside of a decade.

It was a crazy week or so, as Southampton originally beat Middlesbrough in a playoff semifinal to reach the showpiece game at Wembley. But Saints were then expelled from the playoffs after being found guilty of Spying on several opponents during the season including prior to their semifinal first leg at Boro.

That meant the decision was made for Middlesbrough to replace them in the final with just a few days notice, something Hull City weren’t delighted about, but the game went ahead after incredible drama both on and off the pitch in the playoffs

Hull City vs Middlesbrough final score: 1-0

Oliver McBurnie 90+5'

Hull City vs Middlesbrough LIVE updates — by Nick Mendola

Oli McBurnie promotion-winning goal (video)

OLI MCBURNIE'S LATE WINNER SENDS HULL TO THE PREMIER LEAGUE 🤯 pic.twitter.com/CgHFYIMPiE — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 23, 2026

Oliver McBurnie goal — Hull City 0-1 Middlesbrough

The big man cashes in deep into stoppage time!!

Boro keeper Solomon Brynn gets off his line in a bid to stop Yu Hirakawa’s cross but only gets his fingertips to it.

McBurnie still has work to do, and he deals with the man on his side to reach out his leg and snap the loose ball over the line in the fourth of eight minutes’ stoppage.

Boro remain the more threatening side but...

Threat has not turned into much danger.

Right now this look like extra time will be on the cards.

Mo Belloumi is out of the game and was Hull’s danger man, but Joe Gelhardt picks up the mantle with a low shot dragged wide of goal with 10 minutes left in the 90.

Halftime — Hull City 0-0 Middlesbrough

Boro were the more impressive side, taking seven shots and keeping the ball.

But Hull are designed to soak up pressure and win in a more combative way. They won’t feel out of it.

Strelec fires wide

A good chance for Boro, who miss just wide through Slovakian international David Strelec atop the 18.

The keeper may have drawn a bead on it, but we’ll never know.

Water break

Hot day in North London and there’s a water break in the 25th minute.

Feeling out period

Through 10 minutes, Boro have had a huge amount of possession but there’s been a single shot attempt registering 0.01 xG.

Big day, big nerves, big caution.

Hull City lineup

Pandur, Coyle, Egan, Ajayi, Hughes, Giles, Slater, Crooks, Belloumi, Millar, McBurnie

Middlesbrough lineups

Brynn, Malanda, Fry, Ayling, Brittain, Morris, Targett, Browne, McGree, Whittaker, Strelec

When is the Championship playoff final?

The Championship playoff final will be played at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 10:30am ET

How to watch the Championship playoffs live

In the USA you can watch the Championship playoff final on Paramount+.

Championship playoffs schedule, fixtures, dates, times

Semifinal results

Friday, May 8

Hull City 0-0 Millwall

Saturday, May 9

Middlesbrough 0-0 Southampton

Monday, May 11

Millwall 0-2 Hull City

Tuesday, May 12

Southampton 2-1 aet Middlesbrough

Final

Saturday, May 23

Hull City vs Middlesbrough - 10:30am ET