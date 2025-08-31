Ibrahima Konate injury news: Liverpool center back hobbles off vs Arsenal

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Practice
Defending Southern 500 champ Chase Briscoe seeks repeat as Cup playoffs begin
Omega European Masters 2025 - Day Four
Thriston Lawrence overcomes early errors to win Omega European Masters
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jonah Tong and Payton Tolle have arrived to much fanfare

Top Clips

nbc_pl_szoboslaiintv_250831.jpg
Szoboszlai: ‘I was confident in myself’ for goal
nbc_pl_livarspostgame_250831.jpg
Szoboszlai’s magic guides Liverpool past Arsenal
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250831.jpg
Szoboszlai nails perfect free kick to open scoring

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Practice
Defending Southern 500 champ Chase Briscoe seeks repeat as Cup playoffs begin
Omega European Masters 2025 - Day Four
Thriston Lawrence overcomes early errors to win Omega European Masters
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jonah Tong and Payton Tolle have arrived to much fanfare

Top Clips

nbc_pl_szoboslaiintv_250831.jpg
Szoboszlai: ‘I was confident in myself’ for goal
nbc_pl_livarspostgame_250831.jpg
Szoboszlai’s magic guides Liverpool past Arsenal
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250831.jpg
Szoboszlai nails perfect free kick to open scoring

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Ibrahima Konate injury news: Liverpool center back hobbles off vs Arsenal

  
Published August 31, 2025 01:12 PM

Liverpool center back Ibrahima Konate was having a heck of a game against Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday, but he hobbled off late in the game and Arne Slot will be sweating on the injury news around his French center back.

This was the last thing Liverpool needed.

The French international defender is the main partner for Virgil van Dijk at center back with Joe Gomez coming on in his place.

Ibrahima Konate injury news — What happened, latest updates

Konate had a brilliant outing against Viktor Gyokeres and Arsenal but pulled up with around 15 minutes to go, holding his right leg around the knee and quad area.

Liverpool are reportedly set to add Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi in the final hours of the transfer window, and Arne Slot’s need for a new center back has perhaps increased given this injury to Konate.

We will provide the latest Ibrahima Konate injury news following Liverpool’s game against Arsenal.