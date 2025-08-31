Ibrahima Konate injury news: Liverpool center back hobbles off vs Arsenal

Liverpool center back Ibrahima Konate was having a heck of a game against Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday, but he hobbled off late in the game and Arne Slot will be sweating on the injury news around his French center back.

This was the last thing Liverpool needed.

The French international defender is the main partner for Virgil van Dijk at center back with Joe Gomez coming on in his place.

Ibrahima Konate injury news — What happened, latest updates

Konate had a brilliant outing against Viktor Gyokeres and Arsenal but pulled up with around 15 minutes to go, holding his right leg around the knee and quad area.

Liverpool are reportedly set to add Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi in the final hours of the transfer window, and Arne Slot’s need for a new center back has perhaps increased given this injury to Konate.

We will provide the latest Ibrahima Konate injury news following Liverpool’s game against Arsenal.