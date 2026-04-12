 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-FRA-PARIS-ROUBAIX
Wout van Aert beats Tadej Pogačar in dramatic finish to win Paris-Roubaix classic
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Michigan AD says Dusty May has agreed on deal to stay Wolverines coach ‘for many years to come’
The Masters - Round One
Sunday at the Masters: McIlroy, Young and six other players who can win

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal3_260412.jpg
Doku fires Manchester City 3-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_260412.jpg
Cherki sets up Guehi for City’s second v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_mcgoal1v2_260412.jpg
O’Reilly heads Manchester City in front of Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-FRA-PARIS-ROUBAIX
Wout van Aert beats Tadej Pogačar in dramatic finish to win Paris-Roubaix classic
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Michigan AD says Dusty May has agreed on deal to stay Wolverines coach ‘for many years to come’
The Masters - Round One
Sunday at the Masters: McIlroy, Young and six other players who can win

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoal3_260412.jpg
Doku fires Manchester City 3-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_260412.jpg
Cherki sets up Guehi for City’s second v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_mcgoal1v2_260412.jpg
O’Reilly heads Manchester City in front of Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Liam Rosenior reaction — What did Chelsea manager say after match vs Man City?

  
Published April 12, 2026 01:26 PM

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior set up to counterattack and take at least a point from Manchester City’s visit to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

MORE — Recap, video highlights, full match replay

That fell apart in the second half, and the Blues boss now sees his team four points back of the UEFA Champions League places with a half-dozen matches left in their Premier League season.

Chelsea could’ve taken an early lead through the counter attack but the game quickly became the Blues defending for their lives.

And they did it well until Rayan Cherki set up two City goals and put the Blues in a very precarious position.

Liam Rosenior reaction — What did Chelsea manager say after match vs Man City?

We’ll share all of Rosenior’s words as soon as he speaks from Stamford Bridge.