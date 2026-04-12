Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior set up to counterattack and take at least a point from Manchester City’s visit to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

MORE — Recap, video highlights, full match replay

That fell apart in the second half, and the Blues boss now sees his team four points back of the UEFA Champions League places with a half-dozen matches left in their Premier League season.

Chelsea could’ve taken an early lead through the counter attack but the game quickly became the Blues defending for their lives.

And they did it well until Rayan Cherki set up two City goals and put the Blues in a very precarious position.

Liam Rosenior reaction — What did Chelsea manager say after match vs Man City?

We’ll share all of Rosenior’s words as soon as he speaks from Stamford Bridge.