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Chelsea vs Manchester City player ratings — Who was a perfect 10, above stars Cherki, Doku?

  
Published April 12, 2026 01:26 PM

Manchester City broke through Chelsea’s defensive wall in the second half and just kept piling into the castle during a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

MORE — Recap, video highlights, full match replay

The move seemingly puts the title impetus back in the hands of City, who are six points back of Arsenal with a match-in-hand and a visit from the Gunners still on their docket.

Chelsea’s top-five hopes take a hit with the loss, which could’ve looked different had the Blues been better with some early opportunities.

So who delivered for Chelsea and Manchester City and who flopped at Stamford Bridge? Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku were fantastic, but one player had an astonishing day in the win.

Chelsea player ratings vs Manchester City

Robert Sanchez: 5 — Three saves and three goals conceded on 3.14 xGOT faced shows a very average day.

Malo Gusto: 6.5 — Five tackles and a no-quit attitude on a flawed day for Chelsea.

Wesley Fofana: 6.5 — Nine clearances and a goal-saving play

Jorell Hato: 6

Marc Cucurella: 7.5 — Dangerous going forward and dealt with Semenyo well over 45 minutes. Nearly beat Donnarumma twice.

Moises Caicedo: 5 — His gaffe in the center of the park, dawdling on the ball under pressure, gifted a high xG chance that Doku slammed home.

Andrey Santos: 5.5 — Lost O’Reilly on City’s opener

Estevao: 5 — Had a teenager’s day on a grown-up’s occasion. Offside twice.

Cole Palmer: 6 — Made a mess of a brilliant 3v2 opportunity early in the contest. Completed passes but did not invent much. Swerved a late free kick around the wall to Donnarumma. Did most of his best work when the game was done.

Pedro Neto: 7 — Relentless on the left in the first half as Chelsea targeted City’s right flank.

Joao Pedro: 6 — Barely saw the ball.

Subs
Romeo Lavia (On for Santos, 67'): 6.5
Alejandro Garnacho (On for Estevao, 67'): 6
Liam Delap (On for Joao Pedro, 82'): N/A
Dario Essugo (On for Caicedo, 82'): N/A
Josh Acheampong (On for Gusto, 88'): N/A

Manchester City player ratings at Chelsea

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 7 — Showed his command of the box in the first half. Wasn’t exactly busy but had two key interventions.

Matheus Nunes: 6.5 — Struggled with decisions in his own end during an atypically shaky first half. Much better in the second frame.

Abdukodir Khusanov: 6 — His blazing recovery speed was called upon too often early after some wayward passing. Shaky in that first half, he was fine in the second.

Marc Guehi: 10 — Very good in the first half, even better in the second and that’s without mentioning the goal, which was a striker’s finish of Cherki’s slick entry pass. A near-seamless transition into a complicated system, completing 101-of-102 passes despite 20 of those attempts going into the final third. Three tackles, three interceptions, two blocks, and a clearance in a simply monstrous, complete day.

Nico O’Reilly: 7.5 — Any advantage a good attacking opponent gets from O’Reilly being City’s left back is erased when that team bunkers into their own end. Opened up a promising first-half attack by stripping Estevao, then powered by Santos for the opening header.

Rodri: 6 — A knock to his repaired right knee caused a scare. Otherwise, a standard day for the Spaniard.

Bernardo Silva: 6.5 — A status quo day from City’s glue guy.

Antoine Semenyo: 6 — A bit sloppy with his final-third passing in the first half.

Rayan Cherki: 9 — Got on the ball plenty but struggled to win 1v1s in the final third during the first half. Not in the second. His cross on O’Reilly’s goal was perfect and his pass to set up Guehi’s goal was magnificent.

Jeremy Doku: 8.5 — Very dangerous on the left side. He’s a more electric, shift version of Leroy Sane’s best season for City. Double the amount of touches in the opposition box of any other player in the game (Silva and Haaland each had six).

Erling Haaland: 6.5 — Worked hard to get into position but City didn’t often find him. Absorbs so much attention to create room for his teammates.

Subs
Rayan Ait-Nouri (On for O’Reilly, 64'): 6.5
Phil Foden (On for Doku, 76'): N/A
Savinho (On for Cherki, 76'): N/A
Mateo Kovacic (On for Silva, 81'): N/A