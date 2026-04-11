How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

It’s a big one at Stamford Bridge on Sunday as stuttering Chelsea host in-form Manchester City in a pivotal game for both.

WATCH — Chelsea v Manchester City

Chelsea are struggling along under Liam Rosenior and they’ve had big problems on and off the pitch. On the pitch they have been dumped out of the Champions League by PSG and lost 3-0 at Everton in the Premier League before the break as their quest for a top five finish has been made harder. Off it they’ve had to suspend Enzo Fernandez for his comments about his future and all is not well heading into the business end of the season, despite reaching the semifinals of the FA Cup.

The total opposite is true for Manchester City as they won the League Cup trophy after comfortably beating Arsenal in the final before the break and they battered Liverpool 4-0 in the FA Cup quarterfinals last weekend. Pep Guardiola’s new-look side are peaking at the right time of the season, just like they always seem to. And Arsenal’s defeat at home to Bournemouth earlier this weekend will have given City a boost in their title bid. That said, they have to win this game to set up a huge encounter at home against Arsenal next weekend.

For live updates and highlights throughout Chelsea vs Manchester City, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday (April 12)

Venue: Stamford Bridge — West London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA

Chelsea team news, focus

Enzo Fernandez is suspended by the club, while Reece James and Benoit Badiashille are both doubts. Levi Colwill, Filip Jorgensen, Trevoh Chalobah and Jamie Gittens are all out injured. Chelsea have so much talent in attack and can hurt City on the counter but the concern is their defensive injuries and a lack of confidence given recent results.

Manchester City team news, focus

There is so much confidence flowing through this City side and injuries have calmed down massively for them. Khusanov and Guehi have been superb as a center back duo, while Bernardo Silva and Rodri will lock down central midfield. Then in attack Haaland banged in a hat trick in the demolition of Liverpool with Antoine Semenyo, Rayan Cherki and Jeremy Doku all sublime in the attacking midfield roles. There is so much depth to this City side and they have finally found some much-needed defense balance and have gelled as a unit. Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias are out as they recover from injuries, while John Stones could be available on the bench.

Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction

This feels like City will dominate the tempo of the game and probably go a couple of goals up before Chelsea rally in the second half. But City will get the job done. Chelsea 1-2 Manchester City.