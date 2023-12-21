Luton vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Newcastle United’s focus has narrowed to just two competitions, and making a Premier League top four push must include a win at Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Magpies exited the UEFA Champions League last week and the League Cup this week, and turn their attention to their sixth-place status on the Premier League table. That’s five points behind fourth-place Manchester City with just the FA Cup left on their season’s silverware hopes.

WATCH LUTON TOWN vs NEWCASTLE STREAM LIVE

Luton, meanwhile, take the pitch for the first time since last week’s abandoned match versus Bournemouth, which saw captain Tom Lockyer hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field. Lockyer was released from the hospital on Thursday.

The Hatters sit 18th on the table in their first Premier League season, five points back of safety and eyeing a fixture list that will next feature Sheffield United away and a visit from Chelsea.

How to watch Luton Town vs Newcastle, stream link, TV channel

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: Luton (+400) vs Newcastle (-160) | Draw (+310)

TV Channel: USA Network

Stream: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Focus on Luton Town, team news

OUT: Tom Lockyer (heart), Reece Burke (thigh), Dan Potts (ankle), Marvellous Nakamba (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Cauley Woodrow (calf)

Focus on Newcastle, team news

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Joelinton (thigh), Fabian Schar (buttock), Nick Pope (shoulder), Harvey Barnes (foot), Matt Targett (thigh), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back), Javi Manquillo (groin), Joe Willock (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Trippier (undisclosed), Alexander Isak (groin)