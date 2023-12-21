 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Noah Carter (W).jpg
Defensive Lineman Noah Carter Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl
Fox Crader (W).jpg
Fox Crader Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation
Ju'Juan Johnson (W).jpg
Ju’Juan Johnson Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte_cowboysdolphins_231221.jpg
Don’t expect a ton of points in Cowboys-Dolphins
nbc_roto_bte_bestbets_231221.jpg
Week 16 best bets: Take Bengals, Colts
nbc_mcbb_bigten_lemoynepsuhl_231221.jpg
MBB Highlights: Penn State handles Le Moyne

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Noah Carter (W).jpg
Defensive Lineman Noah Carter Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl
Fox Crader (W).jpg
Fox Crader Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation
Ju'Juan Johnson (W).jpg
Ju’Juan Johnson Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bte_cowboysdolphins_231221.jpg
Don’t expect a ton of points in Cowboys-Dolphins
nbc_roto_bte_bestbets_231221.jpg
Week 16 best bets: Take Bengals, Colts
nbc_mcbb_bigten_lemoynepsuhl_231221.jpg
MBB Highlights: Penn State handles Le Moyne

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Luton vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news

  
Published December 21, 2023 02:41 PM

Newcastle United’s focus has narrowed to just two competitions, and making a Premier League top four push must include a win at Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

The Magpies exited the UEFA Champions League last week and the League Cup this week, and turn their attention to their sixth-place status on the Premier League table. That’s five points behind fourth-place Manchester City with just the FA Cup left on their season’s silverware hopes.

WATCH LUTON TOWN vs NEWCASTLE STREAM LIVE

Luton, meanwhile, take the pitch for the first time since last week’s abandoned match versus Bournemouth, which saw captain Tom Lockyer hospitalized after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field. Lockyer was released from the hospital on Thursday.

The Hatters sit 18th on the table in their first Premier League season, five points back of safety and eyeing a fixture list that will next feature Sheffield United away and a visit from Chelsea.

How to watch Luton Town vs Newcastle, stream link, TV channel

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: Luton (+400) vs Newcastle (-160) | Draw (+310)

TV Channel: USA Network

Stream: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Focus on Luton Town, team news

OUT: Tom Lockyer (heart), Reece Burke (thigh), Dan Potts (ankle), Marvellous Nakamba (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Cauley Woodrow (calf)

Focus on Newcastle, team news

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Joelinton (thigh), Fabian Schar (buttock), Nick Pope (shoulder), Harvey Barnes (foot), Matt Targett (thigh), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back), Javi Manquillo (groin), Joe Willock (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Trippier (undisclosed), Alexander Isak (groin)