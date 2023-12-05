Manchester United vs Chelsea: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Things are running a little behind schedule at both Manchester United and Chelsea, as the Premier League giants get set for a crossroads moment at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Manchester United sit 7th in the PL table following a 1-0 defeat away to Newcastle on Saturday, with the quality of their football perhaps the worst it has been all season — in a season full of thoroughly disappointing performances, both individually and collectively. The Red Devils have not only failed to progress during Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge, but they have taken a significant step back from where they were at the end of last season. A victory on Wednesday would be Manchester United’s first against a team in the top half of the table this season, with the Blues currently sitting 10th ahead of matchweek 15.

As for Chelsea, things are (finally) starting to (slowly) come together for Mauricio Pochettino. Injuries and suspensions continue to leave them shorthanded, particularly in defense (10 goals conceded in their last three PL games) and midfield. 23 goals have been scored in Chelsea’s last four league fixtures (12 for, 11 against) — a far cry from the norm for Pochettino-coached teams. A victory over Man United would be Chelsea’s first in the PL since November 2017 (0W-7D-4L in their last 11 league meetings), which would certainly buy Pochettino some more time in the eyes of owner Todd Boehly.

How to watch Manchester United vs Chelsea live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 3:15 pm ET, Wednesday (Dec. 6)

TV channel: Peacock

Online: Watch via Peacock Premium

Focus on Manchester United, injury news

OUT: Casemiro (ankle), Lisandro Martinez (foot), Christian Eriksen (knee), Tyrell Malacia (undisclosed), Jadon Sancho (disciplinary - club), Amad Diallo (knee), Jonny Evans (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Mason Mount (calf)

Focus on Chelsea, injury news

OUT: Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Conor Gallagher (suspension), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Christopher Nkunku (knee), Romeo Lavia (ankle), Malo Gusto (undisclosed)