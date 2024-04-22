Manchester United vs Sheffield United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester United’s wobbling season has destroyed expectations for the club, and so there’s no doubt that 20th-place Sheffield United could surprise Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils on Wednesday.

Man Utd threw away a 3-0 lead in Sunday’s FA Cup semifinal with second-tier Coventry City, advancing sheepishly in penalties and adding to a brutal run of Premier League results which includes one win since mid-February and four-straight matches without a win.

Sheffield United, however, has been quite poor. The Blades are winless in nine Premier League matches, drawing just three, and are 1W-4D-8L in the division since the calendar turned to 2024.

Blades could be relegated very soon, their league-worst 16 points seven points off 19th place and 10 back of safety. They max out at 31 points and 16th-place Everton have 30 while 17th-place Forest have 26.

How to watch Manchester United vs Sheffield United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Wednesday (April 24)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Manchester United focus, team news

OUT: Anthony Martial (groin), Victor Lindelof (thigh), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Luke Shaw (thigh), Lisandro Martinez (calf), Raphael Varane (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (ankle), Jonny Evans (muscular), Mason Mount (muscular), Willy Kambwala (other), Sofyan Amrabat (knock), Scott McTominay (groin)

Sheffield United focus, team news

OUT: John Egan (ankle), George Baldock (calf), Max Lowe (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), Tom Davies (thigh), Daniel Jebbison (illness), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jack Robinson (ankle), Rhian Brewster (thigh)