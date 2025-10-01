How to watch Manchester United vs Sunderland live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester United are desperate to get back in the win column as manager Ruben Amorim seeks consistency from his Red Devils when they entertain upstarts Sunderland at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Amorim’s men lost at Brentford last time out and almost appear to be refusing to build on positive results during the Amorim era. Bruno Fernandes missed a penalty that could’ve equalized against the Bees, for example.

WATCH — Manchester United v Sunderland

Enter Sunderland, who are over-performing in the return to the Premier League. Regis Le Bris’ Black Cats have lost just once and have two wins and two draws from their last four league outings.

But there are worries underneath the Black Cats’ 3W-2D-1L record and plus-3 goal differential. Sunderland’s four conceded goals are 3.13 better than their 7.13 expected goals against total.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester United vs Sunderland, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Sunderland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Stream via NBC.com

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Noussair Mazraoui (unspecified), Lisandro Martinez (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Tyrell Malacia (fitness) Amad Diallo (personal)

Sunderland team news, focus

OUT: Habib Diarra (groin), Reinildo (suspension) Romaine Mundle (thigh), Leo Fuhr Hjelde (achilles), Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Aji Alese (shoulder)

Manchester United vs Sunderland prediction

Predicting Manchester United matches is infuriating because so many factors say they should perform well and... then there’s the actual game. Man United are already 5.04 goals behind their xG production and 1.44 worse than xGA. They are out-attempting opponents 68-35 in open play. This should be straight-forward. Let’s add to our eventual frustration by buying into Amorim for Week 7. Manchester United 3-1 Sunderland.