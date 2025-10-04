Ruben Amorim reaction — Manchester United ‘an adult team’ in win over Sunderland

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is going into the international break on a high note, as Sunderland’s visit to Old Trafford was anything but welcomed by an ornery Red Devils side.

Amorim’s men scored twice within the first 31 minutes at home, as Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko justified Amorim’s call to keep Matheus Cunha on the bench to start the game.

United have now won three-straight home Premier League games, and Amorim can turn his attention to their brutal away form. United have lost to Grimsby Town, Man City, and Brentford across all competitions after drawing Fulham on August 24.

Now Amorim has two weeks to prepare for a trip to Anfield, a venue where he led a 2-2 draw last January to inspire hope in his tenure.

Ruben Amorim reaction — What did Manchester United boss say after win vs Sunderland?

Thoughts on the win? “That is the kind of game where when we are not playing well, we are defending well. Today was not a perfect performance. We had our moments. Senne [Lammens] did really well also. We were competitive and an adult team today. We need to win these games and win clean sheets.”

Fans will want Lammens move to not just be about rotation: “We need to understand that we need everyone to be ready, to play in a long season. The teammates helped Senne a lot to have a very good performance.”

Sesko finding his footing with two goals in two games: “He has time. He’s going to stay here for a lot of years. For me the media puts a lot of pressure on goals for strikers but for me the most important thing is the effort. Every time he kicks the ball he fights for it. I’m really pleased.”

Three straight wins at home an important streak: “It’s really important but at the same time it’s frustrating to not have these kind of performances away also. It’s our responsibility to play like this.”

“These are the kind of wins a big team should have. We were focused on every minute. But we need to forget this one and move onto the next one.”

Benjamin Sesko reaction — On first Old Trafford goal and the 3-4-3 formation

Good win, yes? “Definitely important for us to win the game just for the general environment. We were fighting til the end, trying to give everything in every situation.”

Good to relieve pressure on club: “Obviously there’s always a lot of pressure, especially in a club like this but we always try to take it in the best way possible. We tried to show that we can play well and win games.”

How was your first goal at Old Trafford? “Definitely amazing. The atmosphere after the goal was something I was dreaming about always. Hopefully a lot more goals to come.”

More comfortable with Amorim’s 3-4-3 system? “We are training every single week more and more. We are getting to know where to be in every single situation and getting better and better.”