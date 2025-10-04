Manchester United player ratings vs Sunderland — Senne Lammens stands out of win

Manchester United vs Sunderland was a big game for Ruben Amorim, with the international break looming and the Red Devils in need of a win.

And Amorim made some big calls in his team, putting in debutant goalkeeper Senne Lammens while keeping Matheus Cunha on the bench to start the game.

So how did those players perform for the boss?

Read on for Manchester United player ratings versus Sunderland in Week 7 of the Premier League season.

Manchester United player ratings vs Sunderland

Senne Lammens: 7.5 — His first save was nice, but more encouraging was his work off the ensuing corner as he took ownership of a high cross. Solid save on Talbi in the 90th minute. Finished with eight recoveries.

Leny Yoro (Off 85'): 7 — Decent intervention in the 77th minute as Mukiele led a foray into United’s third. Had 1-2 moments where he looked 19 but so many more when he looked like a player who could start in the Premier League for a decade.

Matthijs De Ligt: 7 — Perhaps quiet but certainly in control. Made a couple of fine plays on the end line.

Luke Shaw: 5.5 — A step slow on the day, and nearly saw his side victimized for an opener in the first few minutes. If there was a weakness, it was on United’s left side.

Diogo Dalot (Off 64'): 6 — Long throw led to United’s second, but still looks short of his best form after an injury lay-off.

Casemiro (Off 85'): 7 — Took a silly yellow late but the Casemiro renaissance remains in flow.

Bruno Fernandes: 7.5 — At one point in the second half he led the game in shot attempts and defensive contributions.

Amad Diallo: 8 — Very lively down the right, where Sunderland were so vulnerable over the first half-hour. Rang up the game’s highest individual xG+xA but part of that was a very decent squandered chance.

Mason Mount (Off 65'): 7 — What a trap and take to put the Red Devils up early, justifying his selection over Matheus Cunha. Otherwise, a somewhat quiet but certainly not poor performance.

Bryan Mbeumo (Off 76'): 7.5 — Set up the opener with a hard cross (that might’ve been intended for Sesko). Service was exceptional. Absolutely shanked a chance to make it 3-0 in the 55th minute. His finishing has not been at its Brentford levels.

Benjamin Sesko: 7 — Kept his cool and delivered a finish matching that adjective to make it 2-0. Terrific footwork to send Mbeumo toward goal early in the second half. A promising performance.

Subs

Patrick Dorgu (On 64'): 6 — Not a ton to do.

Matheus Cunha (On 65'): 6 — Quiet until the 90th minute, when he pushed a low shot toward Roefs.

Kobbie Mainoo (On 76'): N/A

Manuel Ugarte (On 85'): N/A

Harry Maguire (On 85'): N/A

Sunderland player ratings at Manchester United

Robin Roefs: 7 — The reason it wasn’t 4-0 at the break.

Trai Hume: 6 — Nearly won a penalty when he seemingly thought he was kicked in the face but instead felt the weight of the ball.

Nordi Mukiele: 6.5 — So good this season, though his header of Dalot’s long throw did serve as an assist to Sesko.

Omar Alderete: 5.5 — Led a rush or two in a bid to find another goal contribution.

Arthur Masuaku (Off 58'): 4.5 — The left side of Sunderland’s defense was under fire the entire first half.

Granit Xhaka: 6.5 — Certainly the superior performer in Sunderland’s midfield.

Noah Sadiki: 6 — Rebounded from a poor first half.

Enzo Le Fee: 5.5 — Found his way to the ball more than the game implied but wasn’t able to do much with it.L

Bertrand Traore (Off 58'): 6.5 — Bright from the start and cashed-in a chance that eventually was an offside on the crosser. Booked for diving.

Simon Adingra (Off 37'): 5 — Credited with a created chance during his short shift, which included just 10 touches, but was part of a left side that was habitually roasted by United.

Wilson Isidor (Off 59'): 5 — Eight touches in nearly an hour of action.