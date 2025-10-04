 Skip navigation
Manchester United player ratings vs Sunderland — Senne Lammens stands out of win

  
Published October 4, 2025 11:58 AM

Manchester United vs Sunderland was a big game for Ruben Amorim, with the international break looming and the Red Devils in need of a win.

And Amorim made some big calls in his team, putting in debutant goalkeeper Senne Lammens while keeping Matheus Cunha on the bench to start the game.

MORE — Recap, video highlights | Ruben Amorim reaction

So how did those players perform for the boss?

Read on for Manchester United player ratings versus Sunderland in Week 7 of the Premier League season.

Manchester United player ratings vs Sunderland

Senne Lammens: 7.5 — His first save was nice, but more encouraging was his work off the ensuing corner as he took ownership of a high cross. Solid save on Talbi in the 90th minute. Finished with eight recoveries.

Leny Yoro (Off 85'): 7 — Decent intervention in the 77th minute as Mukiele led a foray into United’s third. Had 1-2 moments where he looked 19 but so many more when he looked like a player who could start in the Premier League for a decade.

Matthijs De Ligt: 7 — Perhaps quiet but certainly in control. Made a couple of fine plays on the end line.

Luke Shaw: 5.5 — A step slow on the day, and nearly saw his side victimized for an opener in the first few minutes. If there was a weakness, it was on United’s left side.

Diogo Dalot (Off 64'): 6 — Long throw led to United’s second, but still looks short of his best form after an injury lay-off.

Casemiro (Off 85'): 7 — Took a silly yellow late but the Casemiro renaissance remains in flow.

Bruno Fernandes: 7.5 — At one point in the second half he led the game in shot attempts and defensive contributions.

Amad Diallo: 8 — Very lively down the right, where Sunderland were so vulnerable over the first half-hour. Rang up the game’s highest individual xG+xA but part of that was a very decent squandered chance.

Mason Mount (Off 65'): 7 — What a trap and take to put the Red Devils up early, justifying his selection over Matheus Cunha. Otherwise, a somewhat quiet but certainly not poor performance.

Bryan Mbeumo (Off 76'): 7.5 — Set up the opener with a hard cross (that might’ve been intended for Sesko). Service was exceptional. Absolutely shanked a chance to make it 3-0 in the 55th minute. His finishing has not been at its Brentford levels.

Benjamin Sesko: 7 — Kept his cool and delivered a finish matching that adjective to make it 2-0. Terrific footwork to send Mbeumo toward goal early in the second half. A promising performance.

Subs
Patrick Dorgu (On 64'): 6 — Not a ton to do.
Matheus Cunha (On 65'): 6 — Quiet until the 90th minute, when he pushed a low shot toward Roefs.
Kobbie Mainoo (On 76'): N/A
Manuel Ugarte (On 85'): N/A
Harry Maguire (On 85'): N/A
Sesko doubles Man United's lead over Sunderland
Benjamin Sesko scores his second goal of the season to give Manchester United a comfortable 2-0 lead against Sunderland in the first half at Old Trafford.

Sunderland player ratings at Manchester United

Robin Roefs: 7 — The reason it wasn’t 4-0 at the break.

Trai Hume: 6 — Nearly won a penalty when he seemingly thought he was kicked in the face but instead felt the weight of the ball.

Nordi Mukiele: 6.5 — So good this season, though his header of Dalot’s long throw did serve as an assist to Sesko.

Omar Alderete: 5.5 — Led a rush or two in a bid to find another goal contribution.

Arthur Masuaku (Off 58'): 4.5 — The left side of Sunderland’s defense was under fire the entire first half.

Granit Xhaka: 6.5 — Certainly the superior performer in Sunderland’s midfield.

Noah Sadiki: 6 — Rebounded from a poor first half.

Enzo Le Fee: 5.5 — Found his way to the ball more than the game implied but wasn’t able to do much with it.L

Bertrand Traore (Off 58'): 6.5 — Bright from the start and cashed-in a chance that eventually was an offside on the crosser. Booked for diving.

Simon Adingra (Off 37'): 5 — Credited with a created chance during his short shift, which included just 10 touches, but was part of a left side that was habitually roasted by United.

Wilson Isidor (Off 59'): 5 — Eight touches in nearly an hour of action.

Subs
Dan Ballard (On 37'): 7 — Impactful both at the back and in the attacking third as a target on set pieces.
Eliezer Mayenda (On 58'): 6
Chemsdine Talbi (On 58'): 5.5 — Hit a 90th-minute chance right at Lammens
Andrew Brobbey (On 59'): 6.5 — Created a moment or two.
Lutsharel Geertruida (On 79'): N/A