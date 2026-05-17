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Newcastle vs West Ham LIVE updates, watch live, score, analysis, highlights

  
Published May 17, 2026 11:35 AM

Newcastle United hope to give St. James’ Park a victorious end to their home slate when they host desperate West Ham United on Sunday.

WATCH Newcastle v West Ham

For live updates and highlights throughout Newcastle vs West Ham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Newcastle vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Sunday
Venue: St. James’ Park — Newcastle-upon-Tyne
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA

Newcastle vs West Ham United live updates, score: 12:30pm ET kickoff

Newcastle United lineup

Pope, Trippier, Botman, Thiaw, Hall, Tonali, Guimaraes, Ramsey, Barnes, Woltemade, Osula

West Ham United lineup

Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Disasi, Todibo, Mavropanos, Diouf, Soucek, Fernandes, Bowen, Summerville, Wilson

Newcastle vs West Ham preview

Newcastle United hope to give St. James’ Park a victorious end to their home slate when they host desperate West Ham United on Sunday.

The Magpies ended a four-game Premier League losing streak in their last home match and followed it up with a draw at Nottingham Forest in Week 36. Now they’ll look to beat a pair of London foes — West Ham at home and Fulham away — to end the season.

WATCH Newcastle v West Ham

The stakes are much higher for West Ham, who have lost back-to-back games to sink two points behind Tottenham Hotspur and within 180 minutes of relegation to the Championship.

The Irons finish at Newcastle before hosting Leeds United and will feel they can climb out of the bottom three but need to keep the pressure on Spurs. They’ll need to bounce back from a stomach-punching and controversial late defeat with Arsenal.

Newcastle United team news, focus

OUT: Lewis Miley (lower leg), Valentino Livramento (groin), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (thigh)

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Lukasz Fabianski (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Adama Traore (thigh)

Newcastle vs West Ham prediction

On paper Newcastle have the horses to run West Ham back to London, but the Magpies have not proven a team ready for any occasion. A desperate opponent will prove a tough test. Newcastle 1-1 West Ham United