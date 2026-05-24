Nottingham Forest 1-1 Bournemouth: Cherries in Europa League as Andoni Iraola signs off
Bournemouth missed out on long-shot odds of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, but the Cherries are still heading to the Europa League after drawing Nottingham Forest 1-1 and finishing 6th in the Premier League.
WATCH — Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth full match replay
Andoni Iraola is set to depart Bournemouth after three seasons in charge, after two of the three best finishes in club history, and has delivered them European football for the first time in club history. Former Dortmund and RB Lepizig boss Marco Rose will take over this summer.
Morgan Gibbs-White put Bournemouth behind in the first half, though, but Marcus Tavernier equalized shortly after halftime and made certain that Brighton wouldn’t be able to catch them for 6th. Nottingham Forest’s season will be remembered for their run to the Europa League semifinals, more so than finishing 16th (44 points) in the PL.
Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth live updates - by Andy Edwards
Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth final score: 1-1
Goalscorers: Morgan Gibbs-White (34'), Marcus Tavernier (54')
GOAL! Forest 1-1 Bournemouth: Tavernier pulls the Cherries level (54')
GOAL! Forest 1-0 Bournemouth: Gibbs-White puts the Tricky Trees ahead (34')
Forest starting XI
Sels - Milenkovic, Cunha, Morato, Williams - Hutchinson, Anderson, Sangare, Gibbs-White - Jesus, Wood
Bournemouth starting XI
Petrovic - Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert - Adams, Scott, Kroupi - Tavernier, Rayan, Evanilson
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time
Kick off time: 11am ET Sunday
Venue: City Ground — West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock
Bournemouth are also in for the emotions that will come from knowing it’s the final match in charge for manager Andoni Iraola, who has ushered the Cherries into Europe.
Forest just exited a European campaign of their own with a loss to Aston Villa in the Europa League semifinal. Vitor Pereira’s team have dropped points in consecutive games and will finish 16th unless they win and Palace drop points to Arsenal.
Nottingham Forest team news, focus
OUT: Murillo (thigh), Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh), Willy Boly (knee), Nicola Savona (knee)| QUESTIONABLE: Ola Aina (unspecified), Dan Ndoye (groin)
Bournemouth team news, focus
OUT: Alex Jimenez (suspension), Ryan Christie (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Julio Soler (thigh)
Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth prediction
There’s no replicating desire and desperation, and the home crowd can only do so much to offset the gap between Forest and their visitors. Nottingham Forest 1-2 Bournemouth