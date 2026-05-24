Nottingham Forest 1-1 Bournemouth: Cherries in Europa League as Andoni Iraola signs off

Bournemouth missed out on long-shot odds of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, but the Cherries are still heading to the Europa League after drawing Nottingham Forest 1-1 and finishing 6th in the Premier League.

WATCH — Nottingham Forest v Bournemouth full match replay

Andoni Iraola is set to depart Bournemouth after three seasons in charge, after two of the three best finishes in club history, and has delivered them European football for the first time in club history. Former Dortmund and RB Lepizig boss Marco Rose will take over this summer.

Morgan Gibbs-White put Bournemouth behind in the first half, though, but Marcus Tavernier equalized shortly after halftime and made certain that Brighton wouldn’t be able to catch them for 6th. Nottingham Forest’s season will be remembered for their run to the Europa League semifinals, more so than finishing 16th (44 points) in the PL.

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth live updates - by Andy Edwards

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth final score: 1-1

Goalscorers: Morgan Gibbs-White (34'), Marcus Tavernier (54')

GOAL! Forest 1-1 Bournemouth: Tavernier pulls the Cherries level (54')

Tavernier blasts Bournemouth level v. Forest Marcus Tavernier cooly rocketed Bournemouth level v. Nottingham Forest in the second half to keep the Cherries European hopes alive.

GOAL! Forest 1-0 Bournemouth: Gibbs-White puts the Tricky Trees ahead (34')

Gibbs-White's sensational strike sends Forest up Morgan Gibbs-White connected on a strong strike from outside the box to send Nottingham Forest in front against Bournemouth.

Forest starting XI

Sels - Milenkovic, Cunha, Morato, Williams - Hutchinson, Anderson, Sangare, Gibbs-White - Jesus, Wood

Bournemouth starting XI

Petrovic - Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert - Adams, Scott, Kroupi - Tavernier, Rayan, Evanilson

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11am ET Sunday

Venue: City Ground — West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Bournemouth are also in for the emotions that will come from knowing it’s the final match in charge for manager Andoni Iraola, who has ushered the Cherries into Europe.

Forest just exited a European campaign of their own with a loss to Aston Villa in the Europa League semifinal. Vitor Pereira’s team have dropped points in consecutive games and will finish 16th unless they win and Palace drop points to Arsenal.

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Murillo (thigh), Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh), Willy Boly (knee), Nicola Savona (knee)| QUESTIONABLE: Ola Aina (unspecified), Dan Ndoye (groin)

Bournemouth team news, focus

OUT: Alex Jimenez (suspension), Ryan Christie (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Julio Soler (thigh)

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth prediction

There’s no replicating desire and desperation, and the home crowd can only do so much to offset the gap between Forest and their visitors. Nottingham Forest 1-2 Bournemouth