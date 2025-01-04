Premier League Festive Fixtures 2024-25: When is it, full schedule, predictions, matchups, biggest storylines
The Premier League Festive Fixtures are here, with a huge number of games coming up over the holiday period.
It is truly the most wonderful time of the year.
Below is everything you need to know as the Premier League season goes into overdrive to keep you warm and toasty over the festive season.
Alan Shearer on Festive Fixtures
Ahead of the festive period Pro Soccer Talk caught up with the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer to discuss the huge number of games coming up and what it was like as a player.
“It was bloody brilliant. If I could have have I would have played a game every two or three days. That’s where I got my kick from and my buzz from, just playing the matches,” Shearer told Pro Soccer Talk. “I loved the Christmas period. You go from one game, and then you rest for a day, and then you go again. I loved the busy period because I just loved going out, scoring the goals and playing in the matches.”
When is the Premier League Festive Fixtures period?
The festive fixtures begin on Saturday, December 21 and run until Monday, January 6.
That is a 17-day period where there will be 40, yes 40, Premier League games. Bring it on.
What are the biggest storylines heading into the Festive Fixtures?
The main storyline is the title race. Chelsea had a favorable run over the festive period and had a shot to be top of the table in early January, but did not get the job done. Arsenal also had a kind fixture list and have so far kept pace with leaders Liverpool.
As for Liverpool, theyv’e navigated a couple of tricky fixtures to stay top. The surprising group of teams like Bournemouth, Brentford, and Fulham were all pushing to get into the top six, but it’s been Newcastle and Nottingham Forest who have surged up the table.
Tottenham and Manchester United have slumped in recent weeks and need to get their European hopes back on track. While at the bottom of the table there’s been a new manager bump for Wolves while Southampton, Leicester City, and Ipswich are back in the bottom three.. This busy period is proving to be truly season-defining.
Predictions for festive fixtures
What matches are during the EPL Festive Fixtures?
Matchweek 17
Saturday 21 December 2024
Aston Villa 2-1 Man City — Highlights, recap & analysis
Brentford 0-2 Nottingham Forest — Highlights, recap & analysis
Ipswich Town 0-4 Newcastle United — Highlights, recap & analysis
West Ham 1-1 Brighton — Highlights, recap & analysis
Crystal Palace 1-5 Arsenal — Highlights, recap & analysis
Sunday 22 December 2024
Everton 0-0 Chelsea — Highlights, recap & analysis
Fulham 0-0 Southampton — Highlights, recap & analysis
Leicester City 0-3 Wolves — Highlights, recap & analysis
Man Utd 0-3 AFC Bournemouth — Highlights, recap & analysis
Spurs 3-6 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis
Matchweek 18
Thursday 26 December 2024
Man City 1-1 Everton — Highlights, recap & analysis
AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace — Highlights, recap & analysis
Chelsea 1-2 Fulham — Highlights, recap & analysis
Newcastle United 3-0 Aston Villa — Highlights, recap & analysis
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Spurs — Highlights, recap & analysis
Southampton 0-1 West Ham — Highlights, recap & analysis
Wolves 2-0 Man Utd — Highlights, recap & analysis
Liverpool 3-1 Leicester City — Highlights, recap & analysis
Friday 27 December 2024
Brighton 0-0 Brentford — Highlights, recap & analysis
Arsenal 1-0 Ipswich Town — Highlights, recap & analysis
Matchweek 19
Sunday 29 December 2024
Leicester City 0-2 Man City — Highlights, recap & analysis
Crystal Palace 2-1 Southampton — Highlights, recap & analysis
Everton 0-2 Nottingham Forest — Highlights, recap & analysis
Fulham 2-2 AFC Bournemouth — Highlights, recap & analysis
Spurs 2-2 Wolves — Highlights, recap & analysis
West Ham 0-5 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis
Monday 30 December 2024
Aston Villa 2-2 Brighton — Highlights, recap & analysis
Ipswich Town 2-0 Chelsea — Highlights, recap & analysis
Man Utd 0-2 Newcastle United — Highlights, recap & analysis
Wednesday 1 January 2025
Brentford 1-3 Arsenal — Highlights, recap & analysis
Matchweek 20
Saturday 4 January 2025
Spurs 1-2 Newcastle United — Highlights, recap & analysis
AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Everton — Highlights, recap & analysis
Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City — Highlights, recap & analysis
Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea — Highlights, recap & analysis
Man City 4-1 West Ham — Highlights, recap & analysis
Southampton 0-5 Brentford — Highlights, recap & analysis
Brighton 1-1 Arsenal — Highlights, recap & analysis
Sunday 5 January 2025
Fulham v Ipswich Town
Liverpool v Man Utd
Monday 6 January 2025
Wolves v Nottingham Forest