Premier League Festive Fixtures 2024-25: When is it, full schedule, predictions, matchups, biggest storylines

The Premier League Festive Fixtures are here, with a huge number of games coming up over the holiday period.

It is truly the most wonderful time of the year.

Below is everything you need to know as the Premier League season goes into overdrive to keep you warm and toasty over the festive season.

Alan Shearer on Festive Fixtures

Ahead of the festive period Pro Soccer Talk caught up with the Premier League’s all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer to discuss the huge number of games coming up and what it was like as a player.

“It was bloody brilliant. If I could have have I would have played a game every two or three days. That’s where I got my kick from and my buzz from, just playing the matches,” Shearer told Pro Soccer Talk. “I loved the Christmas period. You go from one game, and then you rest for a day, and then you go again. I loved the busy period because I just loved going out, scoring the goals and playing in the matches.”

When is the Premier League Festive Fixtures period?

The festive fixtures begin on Saturday, December 21 and run until Monday, January 6.

That is a 17-day period where there will be 40, yes 40, Premier League games. Bring it on.

What are the biggest storylines heading into the Festive Fixtures?

The main storyline is the title race. Chelsea had a favorable run over the festive period and had a shot to be top of the table in early January, but did not get the job done. Arsenal also had a kind fixture list and have so far kept pace with leaders Liverpool.

As for Liverpool, theyv’e navigated a couple of tricky fixtures to stay top. The surprising group of teams like Bournemouth, Brentford, and Fulham were all pushing to get into the top six, but it’s been Newcastle and Nottingham Forest who have surged up the table.

Tottenham and Manchester United have slumped in recent weeks and need to get their European hopes back on track. While at the bottom of the table there’s been a new manager bump for Wolves while Southampton, Leicester City, and Ipswich are back in the bottom three.. This busy period is proving to be truly season-defining.

Predictions for festive fixtures

What matches are during the EPL Festive Fixtures?

Matchweek 17

Saturday 21 December 2024

Aston Villa 2-1 Man City — Highlights, recap & analysis

Brentford 0-2 Nottingham Forest — Highlights, recap & analysis

Ipswich Town 0-4 Newcastle United — Highlights, recap & analysis

West Ham 1-1 Brighton — Highlights, recap & analysis

Crystal Palace 1-5 Arsenal — Highlights, recap & analysis

Sunday 22 December 2024

Everton 0-0 Chelsea — Highlights, recap & analysis

Fulham 0-0 Southampton — Highlights, recap & analysis

Leicester City 0-3 Wolves — Highlights, recap & analysis

Man Utd 0-3 AFC Bournemouth — Highlights, recap & analysis

Spurs 3-6 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis

Matchweek 18

Thursday 26 December 2024

Man City 1-1 Everton — Highlights, recap & analysis

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal Palace — Highlights, recap & analysis

Chelsea 1-2 Fulham — Highlights, recap & analysis

Newcastle United 3-0 Aston Villa — Highlights, recap & analysis

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Spurs — Highlights, recap & analysis

Southampton 0-1 West Ham — Highlights, recap & analysis

Wolves 2-0 Man Utd — Highlights, recap & analysis

Liverpool 3-1 Leicester City — Highlights, recap & analysis

Friday 27 December 2024

Brighton 0-0 Brentford — Highlights, recap & analysis

Arsenal 1-0 Ipswich Town — Highlights, recap & analysis

Matchweek 19

Sunday 29 December 2024

Leicester City 0-2 Man City — Highlights, recap & analysis

Crystal Palace 2-1 Southampton — Highlights, recap & analysis

Everton 0-2 Nottingham Forest — Highlights, recap & analysis

Fulham 2-2 AFC Bournemouth — Highlights, recap & analysis

Spurs 2-2 Wolves — Highlights, recap & analysis

West Ham 0-5 Liverpool — Highlights, recap & analysis

Monday 30 December 2024

Aston Villa 2-2 Brighton — Highlights, recap & analysis

Ipswich Town 2-0 Chelsea — Highlights, recap & analysis

Man Utd 0-2 Newcastle United — Highlights, recap & analysis

Wednesday 1 January 2025

Brentford 1-3 Arsenal — Highlights, recap & analysis

Matchweek 20

Saturday 4 January 2025

Spurs 1-2 Newcastle United — Highlights, recap & analysis

AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Everton — Highlights, recap & analysis

Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City — Highlights, recap & analysis

Crystal Palace 1-1 Chelsea — Highlights, recap & analysis

Man City 4-1 West Ham — Highlights, recap & analysis

Southampton 0-5 Brentford — Highlights, recap & analysis

Brighton 1-1 Arsenal — Highlights, recap & analysis

Sunday 5 January 2025

9am: Fulham v Ipswich Town — USA — Watch live on NBC.com

11:30am: Liverpool v Man Utd — NBC — Watch live on NBC.com

Monday 6 January 2025

3pm: Wolves v Nottingham Forest — USA — Watch live on NBC.com