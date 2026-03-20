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Premier League Last Fan Standing predictor game - Full details, how to sign up for free

  
Published March 20, 2026 10:49 AM

The Premier League has a new predictor game launching and it’s totally free to sign up and you can win a truly incredible prize.

Last Fan Standing is a survivor format predictor game, where if the team you pick wins you progress to the next week.

Lose or draw, and you’re out.

The winner at the end receives a grand prize of a trip for two to a Premier League match in hospitality with all travel and accommodation arranged. It’s completely free to enter with the winner picked at random in the event of a tie.

What have you got to lose!? There are also Premier League club shirt giveaways for 10 entrants to the game who will be randomly selected.

The game begins for Premier League Matchweek 31, so players have the chance to make their first prediction any time before 3pm ET on Friday, March 20.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIER LEAGUE LAST FAN STANDING HERE